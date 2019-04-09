Setback for Monaghan's Ulster hopes confirmed as star midfielder ruled out for provincial campaign

MONAGHAN HAVE BEEN hit with the news that midfielder Darren Hughes has been ruled out for the Ulster SFC with a broken ankle.

The Irish News reports the Farney star suffered the injury in Scotstown’s two-point league defeat to Ballybay on Sunday.

The 32-year-old is expected miss 10-12 weeks of action, which means he’s unlikely to play any part in Monaghan’s provincial campaign.

Malachy O’Rourke midfield options are running thin as All-Star nominee Niall Kearns continues to recover from heart surgery he underwent in the off-season.

Monaghan open their Ulster campaign against Cavan on 19 May.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: