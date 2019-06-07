Derry re-sign former Ireland underage midfielder from Scotland

McCauley in action for Coleraine in the Europa League.

DERRY CITY HAVE acquired the services of former Republic of Ireland underage international Darren McCauley for the second half of the League of Ireland season as Declan Devine’s side push for European qualification.

McCauley, who had a previous stint with the Candystripes, re-signs for the club on an 18-month deal and is available to play from 1 July.

The 27-year-old moves to the Brandywell from Scottish outfit Inverness Caledonian Thistle, who he joined last January and played 13 league games for.

Derry currently sit fourth in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division table and travel to Shamrock Rovers on Saturday.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Luke McNicholas has signed a new two-and-a-half year contract to keep him at Sligo Rovers until the end of the 2021 season.

McNicholas has progressed from the club’s U17 squad and is now number two at the Showgrounds following the departure of Mitchell Beeney earlier this week.

