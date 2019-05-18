This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Former Ireland international Darren O'Dea sent off 19 minutes into final professional appearance

The defender was dismissed early on as Dundee FC suffered a 3-2 defeat to St Mirren.

By Aaron Gallagher Saturday 18 May 2019, 3:14 PM
18 minutes ago
O'Dea pictured with Brendan Rodgers (file pic).
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
O'Dea pictured with Brendan Rodgers (file pic).
O'Dea pictured with Brendan Rodgers (file pic).
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

FORMER IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Darren O’Dea was sent off during his final professional appearance on Saturday afternoon, as the Dubliner brings the curtain down on his playing career.

The defender was given his marching orders at Dens Park after just 19 minutes as already-relegated Dundee FC suffered a 3-2 defeat at home to St Mirren.

O’Dea was shown a straight red card by referee Alan Muir following a last-ditch tackle on Brad Lyons, who was racing through on goal, receiving a standing ovation from the home crowd as he departed the field of play for the final time.

The 32-year-old has decided to hang up his boots this season, but speaking to The42 this week O’Dea said he intends to continue his career in coaching, where he has already garnered experience with Dundee FC’s underage sides.

O’Dea joined Celtic from Home Farm in 2005, where he made 49 appearances at Parkhead. He would later enjoy spells in Canada, Ukraine and India before spending time at Blackpool and returning to the Scottish top-flight.

