Ricky Evans is poultry in motion with shock win over James Wade

RICKY EVANS GAVE himself a post-Christmas walk-on song dilemma by dumping seventh seed James Wade out of the PDC World Championship.

Evans missed seven match darts before winning the final set 6-4 in legs for an epic 3-2 second-round victory at Alexandra Palace.

Four-time World Championship semi-finalist Wade became the highest seed to depart this year’s tournament after missing his own match dart at double five when 4-3 ahead in the final set.

The colourful Evans is known for his festive shirts and walking out to ‘Merry Christmas Everyone’ by Shakin’ Stevens, and he took to the stage this time holding a Santa-dressed dancing toy.

After a breathless five-setter, the fast-throwing 35-year-old from Kettering said: “The problem is now I’m (playing) after Christmas.

“I’m going to have to walk on to something not Christmas, aren’t I?

“I’m going to have ‘Like A Prayer’…Madonna. Who cares? I’m still going.”

Evans won the opening set against the darts, helped by a 128 checkout and Wade missing double five.

Wade produced a 170 ‘Big Fish’ finish on the way to levelling matters, but Evans took the next set, with a 13-dart leg against the throw proving decisive.

Evans lost his composure in the fourth set, but 144 and 89 checkouts at the start of the fifth took him to the brink of victory.

At 2-1 ahead, Evans missed six match darts, including three at double one, and was pulled up for an underarm throw in the next leg by the referee.

Evans then missed a seventh match dart at double 16 when 3-2 ahead and, after Wade had failed to get over the line himself, he finally kept his nerve with superb 99 finish.

“Imagine coming to darts and winning 3-0? Evans said. “What’s the point? Make it interesting.

“I say it every year, ‘I’m weird but I’m box office’. Come on.”

Kenyan hero David Munyua’s historic run was ended by a 3-0 defeat to Kevin Doets.

Munyua’s first-round victory over world number 18 Mike de Decker had delighted African darts fans and earned a congratulatory message from Kenya’s president William Ruto.

The 30-year-old works as a full-time vet in Nairobi and had never left Africa before travelling to London for the World Championship.

The crowd, who included members of Kenya’s High Commission in the UK, were fully on the underdog’s side and Munyua thrilled them by throwing five 180s.

Doets’ power scoring and consistency ensured there would be no upset this time and he said on stage: “I was expecting a lot of booing (for me). They are still booing me now.

“But it’s fair enough, he is the people’s champion. For someone from Kenya to reach the second round is amazing.”

Former World Championship semi-finalist Gabriel Clemens shrugged off disappointing form in 2025 to upset Wessel Nijman, the number 31 seed, 3-0.

Clemens will now meet either number two seed Luke Humphries or 71-year-old Paul Lim in round three.

Latvian number one Madars Razma beat Scotland’s Darren Beveridge 3-1.