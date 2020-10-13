BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Tuesday 13 October 2020
Advertisement

Gavin Cromwell's Darver Star gets chasing career off to a promising start

Champion Hurdle third makes seamless switch to fences.

By Press Association Tuesday 13 Oct 2020, 4:53 PM
17 minutes ago 199 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5232228
Darver Star returns to the Punchestown winner’s enclosure/
Image: Alan Magee/PA
Darver Star returns to the Punchestown winner’s enclosure/
Darver Star returns to the Punchestown winner’s enclosure/
Image: Alan Magee/PA

CHAMPION HURDLE THIRD Darver Star outclassed his rivals to run out a wide-margin winner on his debut over fences at Punchestown.

Gavin Cromwell’s charge enjoyed a remarkable rise in 2019, improving from a lowly mark of 104 to finishing third behind the hugely-exciting Envoi Allen in the Royal Bond Novice Hurdle at Fairyhouse.

The eight-year-old was subsequently beaten just half a length by top-class mare Honeysuckle in the Irish Champion Hurdle at Leopardstown, and proved that effort was no fluke when third behind Epatante at the Cheltenham Festival in March.

Making his first competitive appearance since, Darver Star was the 8-13 favourite for the Tuesday’s beginners chase and jumped well in the main under Keith Donoghue, improving in that particular department as the race progressed.

The Kalanisi gelding moved ominously alongside the pacesetting Star Max rounding the home turn and comfortably extended 12 lengths clear, with Le Musigny making late gains to fill the runner-up spot.

Donoghue said: “He jumped well on the whole. Early on we were going a bit steady and he was a bit asleep and reached at a few, but down the back when I was trying to make up ground, he jumped dead straight and very quick.

“I hadn’t schooled him and it was my first time to jump with him. I think in a good race he’d have no bother.

“He has loads of scope and is well able to use himself. He’s an exciting horse.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Cromwell was not in attendance due to being in quarantine, having travelled to Newmarket last weekend to saddle four runners in the Cesarewitch.

Speaking from home, the trainer said: “I was delighted with him. His jumping was a bit sticky early on all right, but I think he was just following the horse in front of him.

“When they quickened up I thought he jumped a lot better and he’ll have learnt a lot from today, I’m sure.

“I was happy with the way he finished off. I’m not sure where we’ll go next – I’ve not made any plans just yet.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie