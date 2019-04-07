This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Sunday 7 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'We're flying it at the moment': Ireland winger Horgan delighted with Edinburgh derby double

Daryl Horgan scored twice against Hearts yesterday to win the Edinburgh derby for Hibernian.

By Aaron Gallagher Sunday 7 Apr 2019, 4:05 PM
53 minutes ago 1,165 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4580813
Daryl Horgan scored a brace for Hibs against Hearts on Saturday.
Image: Action Plus via Getty Images
Daryl Horgan scored a brace for Hibs against Hearts on Saturday.
Daryl Horgan scored a brace for Hibs against Hearts on Saturday.
Image: Action Plus via Getty Images

DARYL HORGAN WAS the star of the show at Tynecastle Park yesterday afternoon, with the Ireland winger finding the back of the net twice to help Hibernian defeat arch rivals Hearts 2-1.

The 26-year-old is enjoying an impressive debut campaign in Scottish football having moved from Preston North End last July, so far this season scoring three goals and notching five assists.

Horgan made his Ireland debut in 2017 under Martin O’Neill, coming on as a second-half substitute in a friendly meeting with Iceland and will hope that his promising form will yield more minutes under new boss Mick McCarthy later this year.

Australian defender Peter Haring gave Hearts the lead on Saturday just before the half-hour mark, before Horgan struck either side of the interval to firstly level proceedings at and then snatch all three points.

The former Dundalk favourite thumped home a sublime winner 10 minutes after the break. A neat exchange of passes on the edge of the Hearts box saw the 26-year-old find the time and space to swing a brilliant left-footed effort into the back of the net.

Source: Hibs TV/YouTube

“Look, the second goal was a lovely move,” he told Hibs TV. “Quick football, sharp, and thankfully I was at the end of it and thankfully it went in.

“But to be fair the first goal was brilliant as well. Sparky [Marc McNulty] gets down the line, puts a perfect ball in and I just have to be there. Thankfully I am and thankfully it goes in, you know.”

Saturday’s 2-1 derby win sees Hibs overtake Hearts in the Scottish Premiership. The side have now risen to fifth place since new manager Paul Heckingbottom took over from Neil Lennon, who took the reigns at Celtic.

“In January we were talking about maybe not making the top six,” said Horgan. “That was a real possibility, but obviously the manager has come in and we’ve gone from strength to strength. We’ve gone eight unbeaten in the league and are playing with confidence, playing well.

“We want to get as high up the table as we possibly can and we’ve games against the teams around us now — everyone will be taking points off everyone and hopefully we can get ourselves up the table a bit more, third, fourth and see how we go from there.”

Daryl Horgan Horgan in action against Wales during a Uefa Nations League game in September. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Horgan said Lennon’s departure was unexpected, but that Hibernian have maintained their form to a point where competing for third or fourth place alongside Kilmarnock and Aberdeen is now a distinct possibility.

“The team was very successful under Neil Lennon as well. It was just that maybe we hit that slump at the time. The team has always been a good side, always going well, it was just hard to understand how it happened or why it happened, but unfortunately it did.

“Whatever happened has happened, the new manager is in and thankfully we’ve gone really well under him. Everyone is enjoying working under him and at the moment we’re flying it.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie