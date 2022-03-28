Another injury setback for Dave Kearney as Leinster winger ruled out 'for a number of months'

DAVE KEARNEY IS set for another lengthy spell on the sidelines, with the Leinster winger set to miss a string of key fixtures due to a hamstring injury.

The province have confirmed that Kearney had a procedure on a hamstring injury last week, and will be unavailable for a number of months as a result.

Kearney only recently returned to action having been sidelined for nine months due to ankle and back injuries.

The 32-year-old, who has been capped 173 times for the province, has featured just four times this season.

Leinster could also be without Ross Byrne for Saturday’s URC interpro derby meeting with Munster in Thomond Park.

The out-half was removed for a HIA during Saturday’s win against Connacht. Byrne passed his HIA but did not return due to a dental injury, and will be further assessed ahead of the Munster game.

Meanwhile, Conor O’Brien had returned to full training following a hamstring issue, while Ciarán Frawley came through his return from a facial injury with no issues.

There was no further updates on Andrew Porter (ankle), Jordan Larmour (hip), Will Connors (knee), James Ryan (concussion), Ryan Baird (back), Rónan Kelleher (shoulder) or Michael Milne (calf).

