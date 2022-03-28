Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Monday 28 March 2022
Advertisement

Another injury setback for Dave Kearney as Leinster winger ruled out 'for a number of months'

Out-half Ross Byrne is also a doubt for Saturday’s trip to play Munster.

By Ciarán Kennedy Monday 28 Mar 2022, 2:23 PM
1 hour ago 1,780 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5723125
Leinster's Dave Kearney.
Image: Ben Brady/INPHO
Leinster's Dave Kearney.
Leinster's Dave Kearney.
Image: Ben Brady/INPHO

DAVE KEARNEY IS set for another lengthy spell on the sidelines, with the Leinster winger set to miss a string of key fixtures due to a hamstring injury.

The province have confirmed that Kearney had a procedure on a hamstring injury last week, and will be unavailable for a number of months as a result. 

Kearney only recently returned to action having been sidelined for nine months due to ankle and back injuries.

The 32-year-old, who has been capped 173 times for the province, has featured just four times this season.

Leinster could also be without Ross Byrne for Saturday’s URC interpro derby meeting with Munster in Thomond Park.

The out-half was removed for a HIA during Saturday’s win against Connacht. Byrne passed his HIA but did not return due to a dental injury, and will be further assessed ahead of the Munster game.

Meanwhile, Conor O’Brien had returned to full training following a hamstring issue, while Ciarán Frawley came through his return from a facial injury with no issues.

There was no further updates on Andrew Porter (ankle), Jordan Larmour (hip), Will Connors (knee), James Ryan (concussion), Ryan Baird (back), Rónan Kelleher (shoulder) or Michael Milne (calf).

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

This week on the Front Row – The42’s new rugby podcast in partnership with Guinness – panellist Eimear Considine makes a welcome return… and she’s brought her Ireland roommate, Hannah O’Connor, along too. They chat about broken noses, tanning routines, initiation songs and balancing the Women’s Six Nations with teaching, plus how one fan named her child after Ireland winger Beibhinn Parsons! Click here to subscribe or listen below:

Subscribe


Source: The42/SoundCloud

About the author:

About the author
Ciarán Kennedy
@CiaranKennedy_
ciaran@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie