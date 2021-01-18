Ireland prop Kilcoyne returns to Munster training ahead of Leinster clash

DAVE KILCOYNE HAS returned to training with Munster ahead of Saturday’s Guinness Pro14 clash against Leinster at Thomond Park [kick-off, 7.35pm].

An injury report issued by the club reads that the Ireland prop has resumed training along with Jack O’Donoghue, after the pair missed out on last week’s win over Connacht due to minor knocks.

Jean Kleyn has completed his return to play protocols and Mike Haley is set to complete his return to play protocols today.

Meanhile, Keynan Knox (knee), Matt Gallagher (shoulder), RG Snyman (knee), Neil Cronin (knee), Joey Carbery (ankle) are all unavailable due to their respective injuries.

Earlier today, Leinster reported that hooker Sean Cronin has returned from injury and is available for the game on Saturday, while Garry Ringrose and James Lowe could come back into the mix too.

Tadhg Furlong has been ruled out of the tie, as the wait for his return to the fold goes on.