Dublin: 8°C Monday 18 January 2021
Ireland prop Kilcoyne returns to Munster training ahead of Leinster clash

Jack O’Donoghue has also resumed training as Saturday’s meeting draws near.

By Sinead Farrell Monday 18 Jan 2021, 7:09 PM
1 hour ago 1,722 Views 2 Comments
Dave Kilcoyne at Munster training.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Dave Kilcoyne at Munster training.
Dave Kilcoyne at Munster training.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

DAVE KILCOYNE HAS returned to training with Munster ahead of Saturday’s Guinness Pro14 clash against Leinster at Thomond Park [kick-off, 7.35pm].

An injury report issued by the club reads that the Ireland prop has resumed training along with Jack O’Donoghue, after the pair missed out on last week’s win over Connacht due to minor knocks.

Jean Kleyn has completed his return to play protocols and Mike Haley is set to complete his return to play protocols today.

Meanhile, Keynan Knox (knee), Matt Gallagher (shoulder), RG Snyman (knee), Neil Cronin (knee), Joey Carbery (ankle) are all unavailable due to their respective injuries.

Earlier today, Leinster reported that hooker Sean Cronin has returned from injury and is available for the game on Saturday, while Garry Ringrose and James Lowe could come back into the mix too.

Tadhg Furlong has been ruled out of the tie, as the wait for his return to the fold goes on.

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Read next:

