David Brady steps down as Ratoath boss, Tyrone champs reach All-Ireland semi-final

FORMER MAYO PLAYER David Brady has stepped down from his position as Ratoath senior football manager, after guiding them to Meath senior glory this year.

Ratoath lifted their third Meath senior football crown in four seasons after they won 0-12 to 0-11 in the county final against Summerhill.

They subsequently reached the semi-finals of the Leinster senior football championship losing out narrowly to Westmeath’s The Downs in Croke Park.

Ratoath last night released a statement announced Brady was departing as he is ‘taking up a new position in his professional life’ that prevents him from committing to the Meath champions.

Statement from Ratoath GAA on David Brady. Best of luck in the future David! pic.twitter.com/Q6rgbDXsaP — Ratoath GAA (@RatoathGAA) December 21, 2022

Elsewhere last night saw Tyrone club Galbally Pearses lift the Ulster intermediate club football title against Monaghan’s Corduff, winning out 1-9 to 0-5.

This match had been postponed three times due to unplayable pitches in Newry and Armagh, but the Athletic Grounds finally hosted last night’s game with Galbally pulling clear in the second half to win by seven points.

Barry Carberry scored the only goal of the game in the 38th minute, a crucial intervention for the winners, while Daniel Kerr shot 0-4 and Conor Donaghy scored 0-2.

Galbally now go forward to an All-Ireland semi-final date with Galway’s Dunmore MacHales on Saturday 7 January at a venue to be confirmed. The other semi-final that day sees Kerry’s Rathmore play Wexford’s St Mogue’s Fethard in Páirc Uí Rinn on that same day.