Sports stars in action at The K Club as Irish Open Golf Pro-Am takes place

ALL-IRELAND SENIOR winners and Ireland rugby stars were in action today at The K Club as the Amgen Irish Open Pro-AM took place.

Ahead of the start of the first round tomorrow of the DP World Tour Event, both Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry were in action at Straffan, just over three weeks before they feature in the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black in New York.

Other Major winners in action included home favourite Padraig Harrington and US player Brooks Koepka, while several leading sport figures from around the country also featured today.

David and Paudie Clifford both teed off after inspiring Kerry to Sam Maguire glory in July, along with Tipperary’s Liam MacCarthy Cup winning captain Ronan Maher.

Ronan Maher, Paudie Clifford and David Clifford.

Ireland rugby internationals Dan Sheehan, Josh van der Flier, and Bundee Aki were all on the course, along with Johnny Sexton and Tommy Bowe.

Bundee Aki.

Jonathan Sexton and Josh van der Flier.

Lowry will tee off alongside Koepka and France’s Martin Couvra in a marquee group when the first round gets underway at the K Club tomorrow. They will tee off at 7.50am with Harrington in the group ahead at 7.40am alongside Jhonattan Vegas and Adrien Saddier.

Shane Lowry at today's press conference.

Padraig Harrington takes a selfie with a fan.

Reigning Masters champion McIlroy, who has been grouped with South Africa’s Thriston Lawrence and Norway’s Kristoffer Reitan, tees off at 8am.

Rory McIlroy signs autographs for fans.

Seamus Power will play alongside Tyrrell Hatton and Marco Penge, teeing off in Thursday’s afternoon wave at 1pm, followed by European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald, who is joined by his vice-captain Francesco Molinari and Erik van Rooyen at 1.10pm.

Jonathan Sexton, Josh van der Flier, Dan Sheahan and Tommy Bowe.

Tyrrell Hatton.

Paudie Clifford.

Brooks Koepka signs autographs for fans.

Ronan Maher and David Clifford.

Dan Sheehan.

Luke Donald.

Rory McIlroy at today's Pro-Am.