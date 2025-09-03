Advertisement
More Stories
David Clifford, Shane Lowry, and Johnny Sexton. INPHO
Free

Sports stars in action at The K Club as Irish Open Golf Pro-Am takes place

The tournament commences tomorrow morning.
5.59pm, 3 Sep 2025

ALL-IRELAND SENIOR winners and Ireland rugby stars were in action today at The K Club as the Amgen Irish Open Pro-AM took place.

Ahead of the start of the first round tomorrow of the DP World Tour Event, both Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry were in action at Straffan, just over three weeks before they feature in the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black in New York.

Other Major winners in action included home favourite Padraig Harrington and US player Brooks Koepka, while several leading sport figures from around the country also featured today.

David and Paudie Clifford both teed off after inspiring Kerry to Sam Maguire glory in July, along with Tipperary’s Liam MacCarthy Cup winning captain Ronan Maher.

ronan-maher-paudie-clifford-and-david-clifford Ronan Maher, Paudie Clifford and David Clifford. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Ireland rugby internationals Dan Sheehan, Josh van der Flier, and Bundee Aki were all on the course, along with Johnny Sexton and Tommy Bowe.

bundee-aki Bundee Aki. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

jonathan-sexton-and-josh-van-der-flier Jonathan Sexton and Josh van der Flier. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Lowry will tee off alongside Koepka and France’s Martin Couvra in a marquee group when the first round gets underway at the K Club tomorrow. They will tee off at 7.50am with Harrington in the group ahead at 7.40am alongside Jhonattan Vegas and Adrien Saddier.

shane-lowry Shane Lowry at today's press conference. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

padraig-harrington-takes-a-selfie-with-a-fan Padraig Harrington takes a selfie with a fan. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Reigning Masters champion McIlroy, who has been grouped with South Africa’s Thriston Lawrence and Norway’s Kristoffer Reitan, tees off at 8am.

rory-mcilroy-signs-autographs-for-fans Rory McIlroy signs autographs for fans. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Seamus Power will play alongside Tyrrell Hatton and Marco Penge, teeing off in Thursday’s afternoon wave at 1pm, followed by European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald, who is joined by his vice-captain Francesco Molinari and Erik van Rooyen at 1.10pm.

*****

jonathan-sexton-josh-van-der-flier-dan-sheahan-and-tommy-bowe Jonathan Sexton, Josh van der Flier, Dan Sheahan and Tommy Bowe. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

tyrrell-hatton Tyrrell Hatton. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

 

paudie-clifford Paudie Clifford. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

brooks-koepka-signs-autographs-for-fans Brooks Koepka signs autographs for fans. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

ronan-maher-and-david-clifford Ronan Maher and David Clifford. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

dan-sheehan Dan Sheehan. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

luke-donald Luke Donald. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

 

rory-mcilroy Rory McIlroy at today's Pro-Am. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie