Dublin: 6 °C Sunday 9 February, 2020
'Disgusting', 'ridiculous' and 'joke decision' - criticism after Kerry's Clifford is sent off

The Kingdom captain was dismissed during today’s game in Tyrone.

By Fintan O'Toole Sunday 9 Feb 2020, 9:50 PM
24 minutes ago 7,942 Views 9 Comments
https://the42.ie/5000284

DAVID CLIFFORD PUT six points on the board and captained Kerry in league action but it was his second-half sending-off which commanded plenty attention in today’s clash in Tyrone.

david-clifford-after-been-sent-off Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Clifford was booked for the second time in the game in Edendork after an incident with Tyrone’s Ben McDonnell, who was also shown a yellow card, and the Fossa player was clearly annoyed with the decision made by referee Fergal Kelly after he had consulted with his umpires.

And there was no shortage of criticism of the decision made by Kelly.

“For an umpire to make a call like that is just disgusting,” remarked Armagh All-Ireland winner Oisin McConville afterwards on BBC Radio.

“Tyrone targeted him because he was on the second yellow card and as a result of that got him sent off.

“It’s a ridiculous situation which is happening more and more. Defenders are overly physical on forwards and all of a sudden the referee takes the easy option, let’s book the two of them.

“Unfortunately for David Clifford he had already been booked for an innocuous tackle in the first half.

ben-mcdonnell-and-david-clifford-scuffle-on-the-ground Tyrone's Ben McDonnell and Kerry's David Clifford. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

“It’s very disenchanting for somebody like David Clifford who is one of our top players. He should be getting protection. That’s what he should have got from the umpire today.”

Kerry boss Peter Keane didn’t feel the second yellow card was merited and plenty other inter-county football figures were also critical.

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

