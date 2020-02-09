'Disgusting', 'ridiculous' and 'joke decision' - criticism after Kerry's Clifford is sent off

DAVID CLIFFORD PUT six points on the board and captained Kerry in league action but it was his second-half sending-off which commanded plenty attention in today’s clash in Tyrone.

Clifford was booked for the second time in the game in Edendork after an incident with Tyrone’s Ben McDonnell, who was also shown a yellow card, and the Fossa player was clearly annoyed with the decision made by referee Fergal Kelly after he had consulted with his umpires.

And there was no shortage of criticism of the decision made by Kelly.

“For an umpire to make a call like that is just disgusting,” remarked Armagh All-Ireland winner Oisin McConville afterwards on BBC Radio.

“Tyrone targeted him because he was on the second yellow card and as a result of that got him sent off.

“It’s a ridiculous situation which is happening more and more. Defenders are overly physical on forwards and all of a sudden the referee takes the easy option, let’s book the two of them.

“Unfortunately for David Clifford he had already been booked for an innocuous tackle in the first half.

“It’s very disenchanting for somebody like David Clifford who is one of our top players. He should be getting protection. That’s what he should have got from the umpire today.”

Kerry boss Peter Keane didn’t feel the second yellow card was merited and plenty other inter-county football figures were also critical.

Send a sub on to the star forward on a yellow, start a row pull him down to the ground. Smart by Tyrone but not so smart by the 2 umpires 10 yards away with no clue of who is on a yellow or the situation that’s just unfolded. Proper camera angles may suggest otherwise. #gaa — Kieran Donaghy (@starryboy14) February 9, 2020 Source: Kieran Donaghy /Twitter

Can't believe the umpire called a yellow for Clifford.. oldest trick in the book..ridiculous officiating. Clearly trying to just protect himself. — Alan Brogan (@alanbrogan13) February 9, 2020 Source: Alan Brogan /Twitter

