Wednesday 9 December 2020
Meath referee to take charge of All-Ireland senior football final

Meanwhile, Down’s Paul Faloon will take charge of the U20 football decider.

By Sinead Farrell Wednesday 9 Dec 2020, 3:34 PM
1 hour ago 1,724 Views 9 Comments
David Coldrick.
Image: ©INPHO
David Coldrick.
David Coldrick.
Image: ©INPHO

MEATH’S DAVID COLDRICK has been appointed to officiate this year’s All-Ireland SFC final between Dublin and Mayo on 19 December in Croke Park.

Coldrick, who is a member of the Blackhall Gaels Club, is set to charge of his fourth senior decider having previously refereed the 2007, 2010 and 2015 finals.

In the 2020 championship, Coldrick was the man in the middle for two Leinster SFC games where Longford took on Louth as well as the clash of Kildare and Offaly in Leinster Championship

He was also the referee for the Ulster SFC clash of Donegal and Armagh.

His umpires on the day will be Seamus McCormack from Walterstown, Stephen O Hare of Syddan, Ronan Garry (Donaghmore-Ashbourne), and Padraig Coyle (Senechalstown).

Tyrone’s Sean Hurson will be the standby referee. The other linesman is Joe McQuillan from Cavan and the sideline official will be Longford’s Fergal Kelly.

Meanwhile, Paul Faloon will referee the All-Ireland U20 football final between Dublin and Galway as the curtain-raiser to the senior game,

A member of the Drumgath club in Down, Faloon has taken charge of two championship games this year. In Connacht, he oversaw the meeting of Leitrim and Mayo while he also took charge of Cavan’s clash with Antrim in Ulster.

His umpires on the day will be Noel Tumilty (Annaclone), Kevin Faloon (St John Bosco), Gregory McGrath (Aghaderg) and Mickey Cranney (Glenn).

Derry’s Barry Cassidy will be the standby referee, the other linesman is Derek O Mahoney (Tipperary) and the Sideline Official will be James Bermingham (Cork).

Yesterday, the Ladies Gaelic Football Association [LGFA] confirmed the line-up of officials for All-Ireland finals day at Croke Park on 20 December.

Carlow’s Jonathan Murphy will take charge of the senior final between Cork and Dublin, while Kerryman Seamus Mulvihill will referee the intermediate decider between Meath and Westmeath.

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

