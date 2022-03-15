Membership : Access or Sign Up
De Gea says United 'not good enough' after Champions League exit

Renan Lodi scored the only goal at Old Trafford.

Manchester United players leave the field after the game.
Image: PA
MANCHESTER UNITED GOALKEEPER David de Gea said the team were “not good enough” after being eliminated from the Champions League in the last 16 by Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

Renan Lodi scored the only goal at Old Trafford as Spanish champions Atletico advanced to the quarter-finals 2-1 on aggregate.

“We are really disappointed with the result. It’s difficult to put into words how we feel now at the moment. We did not do enough in both games to win it. It’s a very disappointing day for us,” De Gea told BT Sport.

“They are a team with a lot of experience. They know how to play those Champions League games.

“They scored a goal then are a tough team so it was hard for us to create chances. We are out of one of the most important competitions so we are very sad.”

United have reached the last eight of Europe’s top club competition just twice since Alex Ferguson retired in 2013. The club’s last trophy came when they won the Europa League five years ago.

“Of course it’s not good enough. It’s hard for the club, for us and the fans. It’s really hard,” said De Gea.

“This is where we are at the moment. It’s a difficult situation. We have to keep fighting. I feel very sad. But we were not good enough.”

