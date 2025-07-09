Ligue 1 giants swoop to sign Cork City teenager David Dunne

CORK CITY TEENAGER David Dunne has agreed a deal to move to Ligue 1 giants AS Monaco.

City confirmed on Wednesday that Dunne turned down their offer of a professional contract at Turner’s Cross in favour of a move to France’s top flight.

The 16-year-old, who joined City’s academy from Rockmount in 2023, made three first-team league appearances this season, all off the bench.

“David is a very exciting young player with a bright future ahead of him, which is underlined by the fact that he has already got first team minutes at such a young age,” City academy boss Liam Kearney said.

“Of course, we would love to have kept him at the club, but he has decided to make the move to Monaco and we wish him every success.”

Dipo Akinyemi: Derry City's new striker was unveiled on Wednesday. Derry City Derry City

Meanwhile, Derry City have signed striker Dipo Akinyemi from English non-league club York City, subject to international clearance.

Akinyemi, 28, joins on a multi-year contract, the Candystripes confirmed on Wednesday.

“To be honest we’ve been very keen on Dipo for a while and I’m delighted he wanted to come here,” Derry boss Tiernan Lynch said.

“His goalscoring record speaks for itself, but that’s only a part of what he gives you.

“He has excellent numbers when it comes to assists and has a very strong work ethic.

“When you’re looking at players to strengthen the group, you’re also very much looking at character as well.

“I have no doubt that Derry City fans will enjoy watching Dipo over the next number of seasons.”