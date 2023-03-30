DAVID HAWKSHAW’S SUITABILITY to steer Connacht from the out-half position in the absence of the injured Jack Carty was up for discussion on the latest episode of Rugby Weekly Extra, a podcast for subscribers to The 42.

Connacht travel to Italy to take on Benetton on Saturday as they attempt to reach the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup for the 12th time.

Rugby journalist with The 42 Gavan Casey made the point that Connacht have for some time needed depth at No 10 and the former Leinster player showed his potential in the role last weekend against Edinburgh.

“I wonder, have they sort of found the answer to their question in David Hawkshaw,” he said. “I know it’s really only one performance I’m talking about, against Edinburgh, but he is a trained out-half, that’s how he introduced himself at U20. Connacht have been deploying him at 12, he probably played a little bit more there for Leinster because of the bottleneck (at 10). Do you see him as a live option there for Connacht?”

“Absolutely,” said Ciarán Kennedy, rugby journalist with The 42. “This weekend is an opportunity for him to show he can be that guy. I’m a big fan of his. I think the qualities he has suits Connacht. He’s still a young player (23). He made the move to Connacht pretty early.

“He suits that system and this is a step up for him. This is where we’ll really find out what type of player he is.

“This time of year Connacht maybe more than the other provinces rely on a key core, fellas like Bundee (Aki) coming back in, Jack Carty as captain when he’s there. Now they need other players to step up and guide them through a difficult run-in, particularly if they get over the line against Benetton and make the URC play-off.

“That’s when your squad depth comes into it. Hawkshaw, he’s got all the talent in the world, his ceiling is quite high. You can see he’s still adding layers to his game.

“He’s an ambitious 10, which I like. He does take the ball to the line, he does back himself, he does make brave decisions sometimes. They don’t always come off but I like seeing that in a young player, backing themselves. As you mention, the banana kick last week was a thing of beauty as well.

“It’s a big test for him this week to show that he can step up and lead the team, but he’s done it on a couple of occasions in the URC so far so you’d back him to do it again.”

