Former Kildare captain David Hyland retires from inter-county football

FORMER KILDARE CAPTAIN David Hyland has retired from inter-county football.

Hyland bows out at the age of 31 after helping the Lilywhites to Tailteann Cup glory and league promotion to Division 2 last season.

The Athy man recently captained his club to Kildare senior championship glory, ending Naas’ five in-a-row bid before going on to reach the Leinster final.

He now follows Kildare teammates Daniel Flynn, Mick O’Grady and Niall Kelly into inter-county retirement.

Advertisement

David Hyland Retires from Inter County Football



On behalf of Kildare GAA, we wish to thank David Hyland for his outstanding service, following his decision to retire from Inter County Football.



For the full statement, please visit https://t.co/hUUIVi40HP pic.twitter.com/vl5l4a16aS — Kildare GAA (@KildareGAA) January 4, 2026

Hyland was the last remaining link to the 2013 U21 Leinster winning panel in the senior set-up, and calls time on a 15-year senior career after 136 competitive appearances.

Kildare GAA hailed his “dedication, leadership and influence on younger players” in a statement signed off by chairman Mícheál Ó Maoláin.

It reads: “On behalf of Kildare GAA, we wish to sincerely thank David Hyland for his outstanding service, following his decision to retire from inter-county football.

“He began his inter-county career in 2006 with the development squads and went on to be a member of Kildare minor team in 2011 and 2012. He then went on to play three years at under-21 level, winning a Leinster Championship in 2013 as part of a stellar group, many of whom graduated to play senior for Kildare. He is the last of that winning panel to retire from the current senior set-up. He also won a Sigerson Cup with UCD in 2016.

All at Athy GFC would like to congratulate David Hyland on his retirement from Inter-county football. David has had a super career in the Kildare jersey and has always done his county, club and family proud.

Best wishes on this new chapter David! 🔴⚪️👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/cShCKOnN3Y — ATHYGFC (@ATHYGFC) January 4, 2026

“He made his debut for the county seniors as a substitute against Mayo in Castlebar and went on to make 136 competitive appearances for the Lilywhites, putting him 13th on the all-time list. He scored 2-31 for Kildare and was captain in 2020 and 2021.

“His Kildare career finished on a high note with Tailteann Cup victory against Limerick last summer. His dedication, leadership and influence on younger players, can never be underestimated and are a hallmark to his career.

“A player who always gave his all in the Kildare jersey, David Hyland has stamped his place in the Kildare GAA history books, and we wish him all the best for the future.

“Go raibh míle maith agat.”