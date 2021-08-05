David Kenny seizes opportunity on Olympic debut in 20km race walk

IRELAND’S DAVID KENNY finished 29th on his Olympic debut in the men’s 20 kilometre race walk.

With temperatures in excess of a sapping 32°C when the race started at 4.30pm local time in Sapporo, Kenny dug deep in the heat to finish in 1:26.54.

The Farranfore walker — who is coached by London 2012 bronze medallist Rob Heffernan — arrived at the Games on the back of a brilliant performance at the European U23 Championships in Tallinn last month where he won silver.

And the 22-year-old far outstripped his ranking of 92nd in the world on Thursday morning with a performance that points to an even brighter future.

Fifty-two of the 57 starters finished the race, with the conditions allowing only one personal best across the entire field, set by Australia’s Declan Tingay.

Italy’s Massimo Stano won gold in 1:21:05 ahead of a Japanese silver and bronze for Koki Ikeda (1:21:14) and current world number one Toshikazo Yamanishi (1:21:28).

