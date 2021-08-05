Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Thursday 5 August 2021
Advertisement

David Kenny seizes opportunity on Olympic debut in 20km race walk

The 22-year-old Kerryman easily outperformed his world ranking to finish 29th in Sapporo.

By Niall Kelly Thursday 5 Aug 2021, 10:49 AM
1 hour ago 3,403 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5515153
Kenny: battled serious afternoon heat in Sapporo.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Kenny: battled serious afternoon heat in Sapporo.
Kenny: battled serious afternoon heat in Sapporo.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

IRELAND’S DAVID KENNY finished 29th on his Olympic debut in the men’s 20 kilometre race walk.

With temperatures in excess of a sapping 32°C when the race started at 4.30pm local time in Sapporo, Kenny dug deep in the heat to finish in 1:26.54.

The Farranfore walker — who is coached by London 2012 bronze medallist Rob Heffernan — arrived at the Games on the back of a brilliant performance at the European U23 Championships in Tallinn last month where he won silver.

And the 22-year-old far outstripped his ranking of 92nd in the world on Thursday morning with a performance that points to an even brighter future.

Fifty-two of the 57 starters finished the race, with the conditions allowing only one personal best across the entire field, set by Australia’s Declan Tingay.

Italy’s Massimo Stano won gold in 1:21:05 ahead of a Japanese silver and bronze for Koki Ikeda (1:21:14) and current world number one Toshikazo Yamanishi (1:21:28).

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie