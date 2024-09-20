Ulster reward breakthrough star David McCann with new contract

ULSTER HAVE TIED down Emerging Ireland star David McCann until at least 2026.

After a breakthrough campaign for the province last season, the 24-year-old has signed a one-year extension to his current contract.

Now a regular in the back row, Belfast native McCann is aiming to cement his place further.

“I’ve worked hard on my game, felt I had some good form, and enjoyed being a regular in the team as we competed in the URC and Europe,” he said.

“We have a great blend of forwards here, and I love training and playing alongside them. My aim is to keep developing as a player and I’m excited about being part of this squad for the years to come.”

Ulster Rugby’s Head of Recruitment and Rugby Operations, Bryn Cunningham, added: “Dave has really come on as a player in the past twelve months. His significant physical development has been a big factor in many of his stand-out performances last season.

“He has very quickly established himself in our team and has become a vital cog in our squad, with his all-round game giving him the versatility to excel across the backrow positions.

“Dave is an extremely ambitious individual, who has a great desire to keep setting high standards for himself and those around him. He will continue to improve and build on his overall game. We are delighted to secure him beyond this season.”