'He’s been incredible all season' - Praise for David McGoldrick after latest wonder goal

DAVID MCGOLDRICK SCORED another wonder goal in League Two last night.

The 37-year-old former Republic of Ireland international hit a screamer as his Notts County side drew 1-1 at Bradford City.

Notts County are level thanks to an OUTRAGEOUS goal from David McGoldrick 😳🔥 pic.twitter.com/0CjY6Mup35 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) April 17, 2025

Advertisement

“As soon as it left my foot, I knew it was going in,” McGoldrick told Sky Sports afterwards.

“I’ve had a few of them this season, I’m kind of getting used to it. It’s part of my game.

“I’ve scored a lot of goals from outside the box, long may it continue.”

Praise was heaped on the veteran striker in the commentary box, with his “unbelievable technique” and ability to “produce special moments” hailed, while Notts County manager Stuart Maynard singled McGoldrick out afterwards.

“Didzy, as he does, has scored another one — and he nearly scored another with his left.

“It’s right up there (in terms of goals he has scored this season). The moment that he scores the goal in, we’re 1-0 down, you can tense up and snatch at it a little bit but he’s so calm in those moments.

“He’s been incredible all season for us. He was incredible again tonight.”

McGoldrick has scored 17 goals in 33 games for Notts County this campaign.

They remain in the hunt for promotion to League One, in sixth place, while Bradford missed the chance to go top after last night’s draw. Dubliner Ciarán Kelly scored their earlier goal at Valley Parade.