David McGoldrick hits late winner in FA Cup for Derby County

DAVID MCGOLDRICK HIT a late winner as Derby County booked a spot in the third round of the FA Cup today.

Derby came from behind to beat League Two side Newport County 2-1 at the Rodney Parade.

Priestley Farquaharson put Newport ahead 1-0 at the break with a late first-half goal, before Ireland U21 international Eiran Cashin set up Louie Sibley to bring Derby level.

And then McGoldrick pounced in the 88th minute for the winner for Derby.

Advertisement

Conor Hourihane and James Collins both started for Derby as well, while Jason Knight came on as a substitute.

In the WSL Cup, there was one Irish scorer as Emily Kraft netted with Lewes winning 4-1 against Crystal Palace.