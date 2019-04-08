Meyler a doubt for June qualifiers after suffering dislocated shoulder

DAVID MEYLER COULD miss the rest of the season and Ireland’s June qualifiers away to Denmark and at home to Gibraltar after suffering a dislocated shoulder while in action for Coventry on Sunday.

Meyler had been on the pitch for only just over 10 minutes after coming on as a substitute for Tom Bayliss who broke his wrist.

The Cork man fell awkwardly after a challenge with Bristol City’s Abu Ogogo.

Gutted but that’s life. Thank you for the messages. pic.twitter.com/6sKBxuQ7yA — DM 🇮🇪 (@DavidMeyler) April 7, 2019

Meyler, 29, didn’t make the cut for Mick McCarthy’s final 23-man squad to face Gibraltar and Georgia at the start of the current European qualification campaign.

Ireland travel to Copenhagen to face Denmark on Friday 7 June before hosting Gibraltar the following Monday.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: