Monday 8 April, 2019
Meyler a doubt for June qualifiers after suffering dislocated shoulder

The Cork man could be ruled out for the rest of the season.

By Gavan Casey Monday 8 Apr 2019, 11:23 AM
1 hour ago 1,143 Views 3 Comments
Image: EMPICS Sport
Image: EMPICS Sport

DAVID MEYLER COULD miss the rest of the season and Ireland’s June qualifiers away to Denmark and at home to Gibraltar after suffering a dislocated shoulder while in action for Coventry on Sunday.

Meyler had been on the pitch for only just over 10 minutes after coming on as a substitute for Tom Bayliss who broke his wrist.

The Cork man fell awkwardly after a challenge with Bristol City’s Abu Ogogo.

Meyler, 29, didn’t make the cut for Mick McCarthy’s final 23-man squad to face Gibraltar and Georgia at the start of the current European qualification campaign.

Ireland travel to Copenhagen to face Denmark on Friday 7 June before hosting Gibraltar the following Monday.

