Saturday 12 June 2021
David Moyes signs new West Ham deal

The Scot led the Hammers to sixth in the Premier League last season.

By Press Association Saturday 12 Jun 2021
Staying put: David Moyes.
Staying put: David Moyes.
WEST HAM MANAGER David Moyes has been rewarded with a new three-year contract.

The Scot guided the Hammers to Europa League qualification last term courtesy of a sixth-placed finish in the Premier League.

“This is where I want to be and I’m happy,” Moyes told West Ham’s website.

“I’m excited to be given this opportunity to build on what we all have already achieved here. The owners and I are fully aligned with how we want to keep developing and improving the football club.”

The new deal brings an end to speculation that he may have been heading elsewhere.

Moyes, who initially managed the Hammers between November 2017 and May 2018, returned for a second spell in December 2019 following the departure of Manuel Pellegrini.

The 58-year-old helped the London club avoid relegation in the 2019-2020 campaign before continuing the resurgence by leading them to their highest Premier League points tally of 65 in the season just gone.

“We have made tremendous progress in the past 15 months and that has been a collective effort from everyone at the club,” he said.

“We must keep pushing boundaries for consistent improvement as we all aim to continue the growing of the club.

“I am really excited by the ambition that we have at the club and we are going to work as hard as we possibly can to keep moving forward and hopefully give our supporters many a great memory.”

