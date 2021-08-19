Wicklow football manager Davy Burke steps down

DAVY BURKE HAS stepped down as Wicklow senior football manager.

The Kildare native took the job on a three-year term in September 2019 following success with the Lilywhites’ U20s and Sarsfields.

Succeeding John Evans, the then 31-year-old became the youngest inter-county manager in the country.

He earned promotion from Division 4 with the Garden County in 2020 before retaining their Division 3 status this year.

However, Wicklow GAA have announced that Burke has decided to leave the position.

“I would like to thank the group of Wicklow players that I was extremely lucky to have worked with over the past two years,” he said. “I am very proud of the group and what they have achieved in gaining promotion from Division 4 and retaining Division 3 status for 2022 in what were very challenging times.

“I can’t thank my management team of Mike Hassett and Gary Jameson enough for their huge effort and unwavering support over the two years. I would also like to thank our backroom team for their time, commitment and expertise they each brought to our setup.

“Finally I would like to thank the Wicklow County Board, the Wicklow clubs and our team sponsor Renault for their invaluable support.

Wicklow football is in a very strong position and I look forward to following their continued progress in the coming years.”

The statement goes on to thank Burke for his service.

“Wicklow GAA would like to sincerely thank Davy Burke and his management team for all their hard work and dedication over the past two years,” it reads.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

“Both the 2020 and 2021 seasons were severely hampered with Covid restrictions, but the constant drive from Davy to improve standards resulted in promotion to Division 3 for 2022. We wish Davy the very best in the future and thank him for everything he has done for Wicklow GAA.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!