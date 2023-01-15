Advertisement
Sunday 15 January 2023 Dublin: 4°C
Read Next
More Stories
Peter Mooney/INPHO Davy Russell after his first victory after making his comeback.
# Back in the Saddle
Davy Russell wins on comeback following short-lived retirement
Sa Fureur delivered the goods for Gordon Elliott at Punchestown.
491
0
30 minutes ago

SA FUREUR PROVIDED Davy Russell with his first winner since returning from a short-lived retirement to deputise for the injured Jack Kennedy.

Russell initially hung up his boots in mid December, leaving Kennedy to take up the role as Gordon Elliott’s stable jockey.

However, after Kennedy broke his leg in a fall last Sunday, Russell announced on Wednesday he would temporarily resume riding for Elliott and at Punchestown the rider enjoyed his first victory since doing so.

Partnering Sa Fureur for Elliott in the second division of the Seamus & Annie Hughes Memorial Maiden Hurdle, Russell was a four-and-a-quarter-length victor at 3-1.

“That’s grand, I panicked a little bit and took it up early enough, but to be fair to the horse he stayed at it well,” said Russell.

“Winning is what it’s all about and it’s great to be back in the winners’ enclosure.

“We’re a close team, Gordon knows I’ll be giving him 100 percent and vice versa. I’m having a good blow now!

Exclusive Six
Nations Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring

Become a Member

“We’re very lucky as a sport with the people that follow us, they have a love and interest in the sport. It’s great and having a bit of life around the place is super.”

Author
Press Association
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     