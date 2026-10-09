Clare and Tipperary hurling deciders, Galway football showdown, Down final novelty

Saturday 10 October

7.15pm – Kerry senior football quarter-final: Austin Stacks v Dr Crokes – Austin Stack Park, Tralee.

The standout last eight encounter in Kerry brings together the Tralee and Killarney rivals. Austin Stacks were the 2025 county finalists, Dr Crokes the champions in 2024. Both exited the club championship this season at the hands of Rathmore, Austin Stacks by a point in the quarter-final, Dr Crokes by four in the final.

Both sides made their mark last weekend when shifting focus to the county championship in Kerry. Tony Brosnan posted 1-5 as Dr Crokes breezed past South Kerry by 11 points. Austin Stacks amassed 5-17 as they hammered Milltown-Castlemaine. Returning AFL player Ben Murphy, who’s been in action for Brisbane Lions, impressed and he boosts the Austin Stacks prospects here.

***

Sunday 11 October

2pm – Westmeath senior football final: The Downs v St Loman’s Mullingar – TEG Cusack Park, 2pm (TG4)

There’s also silverware up for grabs in Westmeath as The Downs and St Loman’s collide. It’s a repeat of the 2024 and 2022 finals, with both sides currently on one win each. St Loman’s were crowned champions in 2024 after a replay which went to penalties, while The Downs triumphed in 2022 on a scoreline of 1-8 to 0-7.

Luke Loughlin scored five points in that game to end a 17-year wait for senior glory. He continues to play an influential role for the defending Westmeath champions, hitting 1-7 in the semi-final against Moate to help seal a 5-17 to 2-13 win.

Loughlin is a co-captain this season alongside Ian Martin, who helped Westmeath to a stunning Leinster title this year after he came on during extra-time in the final against Dublin. Fellow Westmeath stars Kevin O’Sullivan and Charlie Drumm are also vital players for The Downs.

Advertisement

St Loman’s are the standard-bearers in Westmeath, winning eight county titles since 2013. They were also convincing semi-final winners after overcoming Coralstown-Kinnegad by 2-20 to 1-13. John Heslin, who made a triumphant return for Westmeath this year, chalked up 11 points, while brothers Sam and Danny McCartan hit 0-5 between them.

Another chapter in an absorbing rivalry awaits on Sunday.

***

3.30pm – Limerick senior hurling semi-final: Doon v Na Piarsaigh – TUS Gaelic Grounds.

This game requires little to hype it up. The last two champions meeting at the semi-final stage, both having bettered the other to grab that silverware. Doon’s historic breakthrough came with a one-point win in the 2024 final, Na Piarsaigh bouncing back last October in a game that went to extra-time.

The interest is heightened by the presence of a galaxy of Limerick All-Ireland winning stars in action. Mike and Peter Casey, and William O’Donoghue in the Na Piarsaigh ranks, Adam English and Darragh O’Donovan for Doon. A late Peter Casey goal salvaged a draw for Na Piarsaigh, 2-20 apiece, when they met in the group stage in early September. The heavyweights collide in Limerick’s second semi-final, earlier Kilmallock meet Monaleen.

***

4pm – Galway senior football semi-final: Corofin v Salthill-Knocknacarra – Pearse Stadium

It’s down to the last four in Galway with a mouthwatering double-header in store at Pearse Stadium on Sunday. The reigning champions Maigh Cuilinn face Annaghdown in the curtain-raiser at 2.15pm before a repeat of last year’s semi-final takes centre stage when Corofin meet Salthill-Knocknacarra.

Corofin are one of the strongest club teams to emerge over the last decade. They won four All-Ireland titles between 2015 and 2020, and have dominated the domestic competition with seven county titles on the bounce from 2013 to 2019. Two more crowns have been added since then in 2023 and 2024 with Galway stars Liam Silke, Dylan McHugh and Kieran Molloy still powering their engine.

Salthill-Knocknacarra have contested two of the last four county finals, losing out narrowly to Maigh Cuilinn on both occasions.

Galway forward Robert Finnerty is a crucial player, accounting for all of their goals in their 3-21 to 1-14 quarter-final victory over Oughterard. John Maher remains an important presence at midfield while Matthew Thompson, who missed Galway’s campaign while away on Erasmus, has impressed for Finian Hanley’s side.

***

4pm - Down senior football final: Burren v Clonduff – Páirc Esler, Newry.

For the first time since 2011, the Down senior football final will not feature 2022 All-Ireland champions Kilcoo. They’ve won an incredible 14 county titles since 2009 and would be 14-in-a-row champions had they also won in 2018.

They were dethroned by Burren in that decider and have been thwarted by the same side again after a 4-16 to 1-20 defeat in the semi-final.

Down star Odhrán Murdock played a key role in that result, dispatching two penalties to finish with a tally of 2-5. Burren were back-to-back county champions in 2010 and 2011 before Kilcoo launched an era of dominance. And while they also prevailed in 2018, they have lost six county finals over the last decade.

Interestingly, this year’s decider will be a repeat of the 2011 showpiece as Burren face a Clonduff outfit who are hoping to end a 26-year wait for senior success. They came through a dramatic semi-final, edging out Carryduff by 2-14 to 1-13 after a late goal and point from Dan Rafferty.

***

4pm – Tipperary senior hurling final: Moycarkey-Borris v Thurles Sarsfields – FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles.

Related Reads Tipperary and Westmeath county senior finals live on TV on Sunday Big-name football champions exit, city hurling final in Cork, newcomers shine in Tyrone Garrymore end 44-year wait for Mayo senior decider as St Brigid's storm into Roscommon final

Tipperary final day gets the live TV treatment on TG4, drawing together two local sides to Semple Stadium in Thurles Sarsfields and Moycarkey-Borris. With the weight of a winning history behind them, Sarsfields are 36-time champions but they haven’t grasped the Dan Breen Cup since 2017, losing two finals in the interim. For opponents Moycarkey-Borris, the final qualification ends a four-decade wait to feature at this stage of the championship.

A stunning late surge that saw them strike 1-4 enabled Moycarkey to defeat JK Brackens in the semi-final, veteran forward Kieran Morris netting. Thurles Sarsfields had seven points to spare in an impressive success over Nenagh Éire Óg, Aidan McCormack top-scoring with 0-10. County stars Rhys Shelly (Moycarkery) and Ronan Maher (Thurles), fresh back from injury, are in opposition.

***

4.15pm – Clare senior hurling final: Inagh-Kilnamona v Kilmaley – Cusack Park, Ennis.

A Clare final pairing that is packed with novelty and interest. The pursuit of the Canon Hamilton Cup brings together Mid-Clare clubs Inagh Kilnamona and Kilmaley, local rivals and neighbouring parishes. Inagh-Kilnamona are chasing their first title since amalgamatino, they came desperately close in 2021 but were pipped by a point by Ballyea. It’s 118 years since Kilnamona claimed the ultimate prize in Clare hurling, when the club operated on its’ own. Kilmaley are two-time champions, but that victory was in 2004, the occasion of their last final appearance.

Conor Cleary is the marquee name in the Kilmaley ranks, while David Fitzgerald, Seán Rynne, Éamonn Foudy and AIdan McCarthy are a quarter with county experience in the Inagh-Kilnamona ranks. A huge opportunity beckons with the victors travelling to face Cork’s Glen Rovers or St Finbarr’s in the Munster quarter-final on Sunday 1 November.