Michael Carrick has questions over Manchester City verdict

MANCHESTER UNITED BOSS Michael Carrick admits the Manchester City verdict has “thrown up a lot of questions” and says players will have been robbed of moments even if titles end up being reassigned.

Football was rocked in recent weeks by confirmation that an independent commission had found United’s cross-town rivals guilty of breaching Premier League financial rules between 2009-10 and 2017-18.

City face severe sanctions if their appeal fails, with United among the impacted clubs eagerly awaiting clarity.

Head coach Carrick, who played for the Red Devils during the era under scrutiny, said: “I think obviously it’s thrown up a lot of questions.

“Some had answers, some haven’t. I think as it’s still ongoing and we don’t know how long it’s going to go, I think there’s only so much I can kind of say.

“But, yeah, certainly I’ve got my own questions about it. It’s affected me personally in different ways over a period of time.

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“But as the case is going now, I don’t know where that stands and how it’s going to end up, so we’ll just have to wait and see.

“What I will say, the sooner it gets sorted I think for everyone’s benefit is essential.”

The appropriate punishment for City is a hot topic right now, with some suggesting titles should be stripped.

Carrick was part of the United side that finished as Premier League runners-up to City in 2011-12 and 2017-18, then was on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s staff as they finished second to them in 2020-21.

Carrick in action against Man City in 2012. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

“It doesn’t change how you feel in the moment,” the former midfielder said.

“So, whatever way this goes – which I don’t know and I don’t really want to speak too much about it – all I can say is in the moment you can’t take it back.

“I don’t even know what’s going to happen but if we did end up at some point something along the lines of something changes, it doesn’t change the emotion of that moment. Can’t get that back, won’t get it back.

“That’s part of the competing and why there’s so many questions to be answered at this point. That’s not a question. That was a moment in time that we have got to accept and never get back.”

Asked if trophies should be reassigned, the United boss said: “I think at the moment as it’s not finalised, I think I’ll hold that one until later on.

“I think regardless of anything, a medal anyway, in any sport in history, I think later on you get the medal… it’s the moment that you strive for, to win and achieve in that moment.

“So, a medal here or there – I’m not getting blasé about it – that doesn’t bring the feeling of when you initially win or you don’t win. That’s essentially what we’re all in it for.”