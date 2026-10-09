David Moyes ‘pretty surprised’ as Everton put up for sale by Friedkin Group

EVERTON MANAGER DAVID Moyes felt the writing was on the wall in terms of the club’s ownership losing interest after a woeful transfer window.

The Friedkin Group (TFG) has announced it is seeking new investment options, including the potential sale of the club they bought less than two years ago.

There were signs the fanbase were growing increasingly frustrated with the owners when they staged a protest against the sale of highly rated academy graduate Harrison Armstrong to Nottingham Forest late in the window.

The fact the board backed down was seen as a sign of weakness and a shambolic deadline day only increased concerns TFG were lacking focus and expertise.

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Harrison Armstrong. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

A deal fell through for striker Folarin Balogun, hours after the sale of Beto to Fiorentina, to leave the club with one recognised but raw centre-forward in Thierno Barry.

Fans also felt, considering some of the prices being paid, the sale of Iliman Ndiaye to Manchester City for £65million undervalued Everton’s best player over the last two years, but more concerning was the lack of reinforcements, leaving Moyes with a first-team squad of just 18 senior outfield players.

David Moyes. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

“Pretty surprised – but maybe after the way things sort of worked out over the transfer window I probably would have seen through it a bit before that, and it’s probably there for all Evertonians to see now,” said the Scot, who discovered the news on Friday morning.

“Probably you could tell how I’ve been a lot over the summer time that that’s the way it’s been. It has been a difficult summer for us.

“I was surprised because they only came in a year and a half ago. I think most owners come in a lot longer than that. I think we were all expecting them to be here for the next 20 to 30 years.

“I truly believed we had new ownership who were in it completely with us all.”

Moyes said he had not thought about how the potential sale of the club would affect his future, with his contract up at the end of the season.

TFG were initially praised for the stability they brought after the chaotic reign of Farhad Moshiri, which led to points deductions for financial breaches and a number of scrapes with relegation.

However, after a number of cost-cutting measures to get the Toffees back on an even keel, the Americans – who also own Serie A side Roma – have not shown much ambition in moving the club forward.

In September, Moyes said he had never met nor spoken to Houston-based chairman Dan Friedkin since returning as manager in January 2025 and Friedkin has not attended an Everton game since that appointment.

“Throughout this process, TFG’s focus will remain unchanged,” said a club statement.

“We will support the club in all ways necessary to achieve success on the pitch and will continue efforts to make a positive difference in the communities the club serves.”