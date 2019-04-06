This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Saturday 6 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Davy Russell pays poignant tribute to former Cork footballer Kieran O'Connor after Grand National win

Moments after achieving another Grand National success on Tiger Roll, Davy Russell dedicated his win to his East Cork neighbour.

By Gavan Casey Saturday 6 Apr 2019, 6:10 PM
1 hour ago 10,152 Views 10 Comments
https://the42.ie/4580322

JOCKEY DAVY RUSSELL has dedicated his second successive Grand National victory aboard Tiger Roll to former Cork footballer Kieran O’Connor.

With the world watching after he guided the Gordon Elliott-trained Aintree great to a slice of history — in victory, Tiger Roll became the first horse since Red Rum in 1974 to claim back-to-back Nationals — Russell was interviewed by ITV and expressed his gratitude towards Elliott, the O’Leary family, and his own family back home.

Kieran O'Connor and Tadhg Kennelly Former Cork footballer Kieran O'Connor takes on Kerry's Tadhg Kennelly during the 2009 Munster Senior Football Championship semi-final. Source: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

As the interview seemed about ready to wrap up, however, the 39-year-old East Cork man reached out towards the microphone once more and paid a moving tribute to former Cork footballer O’Connor, who is currently battling Ewing’s Sarcoma — a type of cancer that forms in the bones or soft tissue.

O’Connor’s illness came to national prominence in March when former Cork captain Graham Canty wrote of his friend and team-mate in Irish Examiner, shedding light on the ‘Friends of Kieran’ fundraising page which has since seen €315,000 raised towards O’Connor’s treatment.

Russell, who is the same age as O’Connor and a native of Youghal, about half an hour’s drive from Aghada, told ITV and the world of the All-Ireland-winning Rebel:

“There’s a guy at home, Kieran — Kieran O’Connor from Aghada, and he’s going through an enormous battle of his life. And just to let him know that we’re thinking of him.

“He played football to Cork and he gave his life to sport. He’s a real fan of mine.

“This one’s for Kieran.”

Russell was rendered almost speechless in the minutes following his and Tiger Roll’s historic achievement, breathlessly describing the victory.

“I can’t believe it,” he said. “Ah, Jaysus, I can’t… I don’t know.

“At my age, now, to be after winning two Grand Nationals…

“I must say hello to Finn and Lily as well,” he added, referring to his two children — aged three and four respectively. “Finn thinks he owns Tiger Roll, so… He’s at home now. And Edelle [wife] at home…

“Dad came over this year.

“I don’t know… He’s one hell of a horse.

“The O’Learys have been so good to me throughout my career, and Gordon [Elliott]. Ah, what can I say?”

Tiger Roll’s owner, Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary, deflected all praise onto the horse, trainer and jockey.

“We haven’t made history. Tiger Roll, Gordon Elliott and Davy Russell have made history,” he said. “We’re just happy participants.

It’s incredible. I thought he had no chance today. The history says you don’t win two in a row. And what a horse — he keeps coming out, he keeps winning, and he keeps apparently improving. I can’t believe it — I’m floating on air, here. It’s brilliant.

Trainer Elliott added:

“This is unbelievable. We’ve worked so hard for this the whole time, and I’ve got a brilliant team behind me: my family, all at home.

Davy Russell’s mother died last year, and this is for her today. My uncle, Willy Elliott, died this year — I wouldn’t be in the horses only for him. This is for him today.

You can donate to the ‘Friends of Kieran’ GoFundMe page here.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie