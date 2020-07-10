This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Davy Russell misses out on Midlands National victory after steward's enquiry

‘I thought I was beaten at the line,’ said Ricky Doyle, who was the winning jockey on Freewheelin Dylan.

By The42 Team Friday 10 Jul 2020, 9:42 PM
ricky-doyle-in-the-parade-ring Ricky Doyle (file pic) rode the winner in the AXA Farm Insurance Midlands National Handicap Chase. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

FREEWHEELIN DYLAN WAS declared victorious after a dramatic finish to this evening’s AXA Farm Insurance Midlands National Handicap Chase.

A steward’s enquiry was required at Kilbeggan to confirm that Ricky Doyle’s mount was successful by the narrowest of margins for Dermot McLoughlin at the expense of Gordon Elliott’s Three Musketeers, which was ridden by Davy Russell.

“I thought I was beaten at the line,” Doyle said afterwards. “Initially I was disappointed that a horse got up my inside, so I went straight into the second place, but I was delighted to have a bit of luck on our side.

“This is definitely my biggest handicap win. I was lucky enough to have a good mare last year that I won a couple of graded races on but this is definitely the biggest handicap I’ve won.”

Mengli Khan achieved his first win in over 18 months by clinching the KilbegganRaces.com Hurdle, capitalising on the absence of likely favourite Supasundae, who was withdrawn due to unsuitable ground. 

