Davy Russell misses out on Midlands National victory after steward's enquiry

Ricky Doyle (file pic) rode the winner in the AXA Farm Insurance Midlands National Handicap Chase. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

FREEWHEELIN DYLAN WAS declared victorious after a dramatic finish to this evening’s AXA Farm Insurance Midlands National Handicap Chase.

A steward’s enquiry was required at Kilbeggan to confirm that Ricky Doyle’s mount was successful by the narrowest of margins for Dermot McLoughlin at the expense of Gordon Elliott’s Three Musketeers, which was ridden by Davy Russell.

“I thought I was beaten at the line,” Doyle said afterwards. “Initially I was disappointed that a horse got up my inside, so I went straight into the second place, but I was delighted to have a bit of luck on our side.

“This is definitely my biggest handicap win. I was lucky enough to have a good mare last year that I won a couple of graded races on but this is definitely the biggest handicap I’ve won.”

Mengli Khan achieved his first win in over 18 months by clinching the KilbegganRaces.com Hurdle, capitalising on the absence of likely favourite Supasundae, who was withdrawn due to unsuitable ground.

