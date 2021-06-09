John McDonnell: Mayo man who became most successful US college coach dies aged 82

JOHN MCDONNELL, THE Mayo native who became the most successful coach in US college track and field history, has died at the age of 82.

The news was announced by the University of Arksansas where McDonnell coached the Razorbacks to an incredible 40 NCAA championships during his tenure.

“In his 36-year hall of fame coaching career at the University of Arkansas, McDonnell established a legacy of success unrivaled in the history of NCAA athletics producing 40 NCAA championships, including six national triple crowns and 12 consecutive NCAA Indoor titles from 1984-95,” the university said as they led the tributes on Tuesday.

Director of Athletics Hunter Yurachek described McDonnell as “a true Razorback legend and quite simply the greatest collegiate coach in the history of intercollegiate athletics”.

“John McDonnell was the personification of success on and off the track, winning 40 NCAA Championships and 83 conference titles, while even more importantly making an indelible impact on the hundreds of young men who had the privilege to compete for him,” Yurachek said.

“Coach McDonnell believed in each of his student-athletes and they loved and trusted him. What resulted was a stretch of unprecedented championship success at the University of Arkansas and lifelong lessons that will carry his legacy forward.

“Our thoughts and prayers as well as those of the entire Razorback Nation are with his wife Ellen, their son Sean, daughter Heather, the entire McDonnell family and all of the student-athletes, coaches, staff members and fans who were a part of his remarkable story.”