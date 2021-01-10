BE PART OF THE TEAM

Tipperary hurling great Theo English dies aged 90

English won five senior All-Ireland hurling titles with the Premier in the 1950s and 1960s.

By Niall Kelly Sunday 10 Jan 2021, 11:48 AM
32 minutes ago
TIPPERARY GAA IS mourning the loss of one of the county’s all-time greats following the death of hurling legend Theo English aged 90.

“It was with deep sadness that we learned this morning of the passing of former Marlfield and Tipperary great Theo English,” the Tipp county board confirmed on Sunday.

“Tipperary GAA extends our sincere sympathies to Theo’s wife Maureen and his family at this very sad time.

“May he Rest In Peace.”

English also won eight National Hurling Leagues and seven Munster hurling championships during his decorated playing career, as well as four South Tipperary senior club championships with Marlfield.

As a selector, he was part of Tipp’s All-Ireland winning backroom teams in 1971 and again under Babs Keating in 1989.

