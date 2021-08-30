Membership : Access or Sign Up
Declan Bonner to remain in charge of Donegal for a further two years

Bonner’s term has been extended.

By Kevin O'Brien Monday 30 Aug 2021, 9:10 PM
Donegal manager Declan Bonner.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

DECLAN BONNER WILL remain in charge of Donegal through to the end of the 2023 season, it has been announced. 

It will bring Bonner’s tenure over Donegal to six seasons after a two-year extension was ratified by the Donegal county board.

Bonner, who is in his second stint in charge of his native county, was informed he’d have to reapply for the position, which was open for new candidates.

But no club nominated a candidate by the deadline of 5pm on Sunday evening and as a result Bonner’s name went forward for approval. 

A statement by Donegal GAA said: “At last Wednesday’s County Committee meeting Declan Bonner presented his report on the 2021 Allianz League Division 1 campaign and the Ulster championship and announced that he was interested in another term as senior Donegal county manager.

“Chairman Mick McGrath noted that as Declan’s term was over the position was also open to other candidates and invited clubs to nominate candidates by 5 pm on Sunday evening.

“As of the deadline on Sunday evening no club had nominated another candidate and this evening the County Executive recommended Declan for a second two year term to County Committee who approved this decision.”

