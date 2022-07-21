Who are the contenders to take over Donegal after Declan Bonner's exit?

Will any of these men take over? Source: Inpho

DECLAN BONNER’S SECOND spell as Donegal boss ended last night, drawing a close to his five years in charge of the county team.

Two Ulster title wins were clouded by a failure to land a third over the last three years, plus no appearance in the last four of the All-Ireland series over his tenure.

Donegal’s ranking as genuine All-Ireland contenders tailed off during the latter campaigns as they continually came unstuck on the big day.

Outgoing Donegal boss Declan Bonner. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

So who are the leading contenders to assume the vacant role?

Advertisement

Stephen Rochford

Rochford is the obvious choice, having spent the past three seasons as part of Bonner’s backroom team. His managerial CV includes two trips to the All-Ireland final with Mayo and All-Ireland club success with Corofin. He’ll be heavily linked with a return to the Mayo job, but may fancy taking on the top job in Donegal. His preference for a kicking style with Mayo and Corofin would revamp a Donegal attack that was too often slow and laboured.

Malachy O'Rourke. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Malachy O’Rourke

Another high-profile candidate from outside the county. O’Rourke guided Monaghan to a pair of Ulster crowns during a highly successful seven-year reign. Last season he achieved Derry SFC glory as manager of Watty Grahams Glen. He is much sought after on the county scene and has been touted for the vacant position in Meath.

Jim McGuinness

It’s only natural that Donegal’s 2012 All-Ireland winning manager will be discussed every time the manager’s role becomes available. McGuinness is still only 49, yet he stated earlier this year that his focus remains on forging a career in soccer. He has stayed plugged into the game through punditry work, but it would be a big surprise to see him return to GAA. If he does, it’s his native county that stand the best chance of tempting him.

Enda McGinley

How would it go down in Donegal to see a Tyrone man coming across the border to take the hot seat? Enda McGinley is available having recently stepped down as Antrim boss. The Saffrons saw steady progress under McGinley in the league, sealing promotion to Division 3 where they retained their status this season. Three times an All-Ireland winner as a player, McGinley is considering a long shot to get the job.

Exclusive NZ - IRE

Rugby Analysis Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members Become a Member

Enda McGinley. Source: Jonathan Porter/INPHO

Maxi Curran

Curran guided Donegal ladies to the All-Ireland football semi-finals this season. They enjoyed an impressive six-point quarter-final win over Dublin before falling to holders Meath in the semi-final at the weekend.

Curran served as men’s senior selector under McGuinness and managed the county’s U21s in the past. he coached Gaoth Dobhair in 2021 and managed the LKIT Sigerson Cup team this year.

Rory Kavanagh



The legendary player cut his teeth as an underage coach in the Donegal academy and took over his native St Eunan’s last season. Kavanagh’s first year as a senior club manager went to play. He led them to their first county title in seven years, beating Naomh Conaill in the decider. It’s likely he will require more experience before he makes the jump to the Donegal job.

Martin Regan

Another recent club managerial winner at senior level in the county. Regan is the long-serving boss of Naomh Conaill, who has been in charge for six trips to the county final, including victories in 2015, 2019 and 2021.