Defender scores two own goals as Rangers prevail at Hearts

HEARTS DEFENDER Jamie McCart scored two own goals in a disastrous display that gifted Rangers a 3-1 win in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday.

Thanks to McCart’s embarrassing afternoon at Tynecastle, Philippe Clement’s side recovered from their humiliating Scottish Cup defeat against Championship side Queen’s Park last weekend.

Second-placed Rangers are 13 points behind leaders Celtic, who remain firmly on course to retain the title after their Glasgow rivals failed to keep pace.

But this was still an important result for Clement, who is fighting to save his job amid growing discontent from frustrated Rangers fans.

Clement gratefully accepted the presents handed out by McCart, who turned Ianis Hagi’s cross into his net in the 20th minute.

Rangers keeper Jack Butland kept Hearts at bay after that with a series of first-half saves to deny Elton Kabangu.

Austrian defender Michael Steinwender broke Butland’s resistance, scoring his first Hearts goal on his home debut with a header from a 49th-minute corner.

But Czech winger Vaclav Cerny restored the Rangers’ advantage in the 61st minute.

McCart, who signed from Rotherham at the start of January, put into his net again 12 minutes later as he tried to stop Cyriel Dessers latching on to a Hagi pass.

That was enough to condemn Hearts to a first defeat in nine games and give the under-fire Clement a little breathing space.

