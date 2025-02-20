'Absolute superstar' Delta Work dies aged 12

OWNERS GIGGINSTOWN HOUSE Stud Stud hailed Delta Work as an “absolute superstar” after the three-time Cheltenham Festival winner died on Thursday morning following a bout of colic.

Trained by Gordon Elliott, the 12-year-old won a dozen times overall, a tally that includes five victories at Grade One level.

His first Cheltenham Festival success came in the 2018 Pertemps Final and he returned to the Cotswolds to win back-to-back renewals of the Glenfarclas Chase around Prestbury Park’s cross-country course, notably getting the better of his dual Grand National-winning stablemate Tiger Roll three years ago.

The Network gelding, whose big-race CV also includes a victory in the 2020 Irish Gold Cup, was being readied for a third tilt at the Glenfarclas Chase and potentially a fourth outing in the Grand National at Aintree, having finished third in 2022 and second to I Am Maximus last season.

However, after showing signs of colic he was taken to Fethard Equine Hospital and underwent surgery but the veteran ultimately could not be saved.

“He was an unbelievable horse and we were very, very lucky and proud to have him and be associated with him,” said Gigginstown’s Eddie O’Leary.

“He was brilliant for Gordon and Gordon was brilliant for him. He was so versatile, so honest and so sound.

“He had the colic this morning and we tried to operate to save him for the field, but even that unfortunately didn’t work out.

“He seems to have been around forever and God bless him, he was an absolute superstar.”

Sadly Delta Work has passed away this morning at the age of 12 after a bout of colic. He was a privilege to train and won 5 Grade 1s and at 3 Cheltenham festivals. He was a hero and will be sorely missed by everyone at Cullentra pic.twitter.com/OoY3bPadG6 — Gordon Elliott (@gelliott_racing) February 20, 2025

In a short statement posted on X, Elliott said: “Sadly Delta Work has passed away this morning at the age of 12 after a bout of colic.

“He was a privilege to train and won five Grade Ones and at three Cheltenham Festivals. He was a hero and will be sorely missed by everyone at Cullentra.”