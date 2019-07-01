This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Barcelona offload midfielder Suarez to his boyhood club

The 25-year-old, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Arsenal, is returning to Celta Vigo eight years on.

By AFP Monday 1 Jul 2019, 11:27 AM
Suarez has had two spells at Barcelona.
Suarez has had two spells at Barcelona.
BARCELONA MIDFIELDER DENIS Suarez has agreed to move back to his boyhood club Celta Vigo on a four-year deal, the Spanish champions said.

Celta Vigo, based in Spain’s northwestern Galicia region, will pay the Catalan giants €12.9 million plus €3.1m in variables.

“Barcelona would like to publicly express its gratitude to Denis Suarez for his commitment and dedication and wish him every bit of luck and success in the future,” it said.

The 25-year-old came through Celta Vigo youth academy before moving to Manchester City aged 17 but he never played a competitive game for the Premier League side.

He left the English club for Barcelona in 2013. After a season with Barcelona’s reserve team and another year on loan at Sevilla, the former Spain U21 international joined Villarreal on a permanent deal.

He returned to Barcelona in 2016, this time to the Catalan club’s first team but failed to find a regular spot on the starting lineup.

Suarez went on loan to Arsenal in January but his second spell in England ended prematurely due to injury.

