Broncos release former Super Bowl MVP after just one season

THE DENVER BRONCOS have released Super Bowl-winning quarterback Joe Flacco after just one season with the NFL franchise.

It is one and done for Flacco, who will leave the Broncos with a failed physical designation following Thursday’s announcement.

Flacco was named the Super Bowl MVP as he led the Baltimore Ravens to glory in Super Bowl XLVII before being traded in 2019.

However, Flacco endured a forgettable season with the Broncos – a herniated disc in his neck ruining the 35-year-old’s campaign.

Flacco started eight games for Denver, throwing for 1,822 yards and six touchdowns with five interceptions while completing 65.3 per cent of his passes.

Drafted by the Ravens in the first round in 2008, Flacco has compiled a 98-73 record, passing for 40,067 yards, 218 touchdowns and 141 interceptions.

Meanwhile, New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton has tested positive for coronavirus he has revealed.

Payton is the first player or coach in the NFL known to have contracted the virus.

There have been over 13,000 confirmed cases in the United States amid the pandemic, including 185 deaths.

Payton, who has been the Saints coach since 2006, winning Super Bowl XLIV, confirmed his diagnosis to ESPN.

He then posted on Twitter: “Appreciate the well wishes. I’m feeling better and fortunate to not have any of the respiratory symptoms. Four more days at home.”

Payton, 56, called on others to listen to the advice of medical experts as he told ESPN: “This is not just about social distancing.

“It’s shutting down here for a week to two weeks. If people understand the curve, and understand the bump, we can easily work together as a country to reduce it.

“Take a minute to understand what the experts are saying. It’s not complicated to do what they’re asking of us. Just that type of small investment by every one of us will have a dramatic impact.

“I was fortunate to be in the minority, without the serious side effects that some have. I’m lucky.

“Younger people feel like they can handle this, but they can be a carrier to someone who can’t handle it. So we all need to do our part. It’s important for every one of us to do our part.”

The new NFL year officially began on time on Wednesday, prompting free agency moves, but the 2020 Draft has been impacted by the outbreak.

The event in Las Vegas will now take place behind closed doors.

