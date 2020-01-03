Derby drought not a concern for Munster ahead of tonight's clash with Ulster

Dan Goggin is tackled by Caelan Doris and Will Connors during Munster's defeat to Leinster. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

VERSATILE MUNSTER BACK Dan Goggin says there’s no concern in their camp that they have scored just one try in their two festive derbies and he’s confident they can have a right crack off Ulster this evening.

The 24-year old, used on the wing as well as in the centre this season, feels their Conference in the Guinness Pro14 is incredibly tight this season.

Munster’s only try in the two derbies came from Jack O’Donogue in their 19-14 win over Connacht in Galway, but Goggin insists nobody is panicking.

“I don’t think there is too much concern here because I know, we all know, the ability we have to score tries,” he said. “We do remember that they’re derby games at the end of the day and it’s not easy to score in these games — they’re usually very tight.

“We review everything and look to pick out where we went wrong. The only thing we can do then is try to do better week-on-week going into the next game, and previewing where we can beat the opposition.

“I think it will come. We are getting there. It’s just derby games aren’t easy, especially last weekend with Leinster’s defence and the conditions we were up against in the first half, it’s not an easy task.

“Leinster are quite clearly on top of both competitions at the moment without losing a game this year. They’re so clinical in everything they do and they don’t give away penalties at all. So it’s a hard task to try and get in behind them.

Goggin addressing the media in Limerick this week. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

“I felt like we did really well in the second half, a few calls that could have gone our way. That’s just the way the game is.”

Goggin has featured in nine of Munster’s 13 games this season, seven of them starting on the right wing or in either of the centre positions. He knows that every match point counts as they head to Kingspan Stadium this evening for a clash with Ulster [KO 7.35pm, Eir Sport 1 and Premier Sports].

“There are only seven points between the six teams in our Conference. Everyone’s losing games, everyone’s winning big games and it’s incredibly tight on our side.

“It’s hard not to notice the other Conference as well and watching Leinster try to push away in that. So you try and keep a focus on that and those games and teams on that side.

“The only thing we can do is preview the games, review the games we played and try to do better week-on-week,” added Goggin, who has been named among the Munster replacements for tonight’s game.

