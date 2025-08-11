Dermot McCabe leaves Westmeath to become new Cavan manager

DERMOT McCABE IS the new manager of the Cavan senior footballers.

McCabe’s appointment was ratified at a Cavan GAA county management meeting this evening, and is set for a three-year term. The decision is subject to ratification by the county committee.

McCabe spent the last season in charge of the Westmeath footballers but had been linked with a switch to his native county.

Advertisement

A Cavan GAA statement read: “The Gowna clubman enjoyed a successful playing career with Cavan from 1995 to 2009. Dermot emerged on the Cavan team that lost the 1995 Ulster Senior Football Championship final to Tyrone and helped Cavan reach the 1996 All-Ireland U21 Football Championship final.

🚨𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚 - 𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗖𝗔𝗩𝗔𝗡 𝗠𝗔𝗡𝗔𝗚𝗘𝗥🚨



The Cavan County Board are delighted to confirm that Dermot McCabe has been appointed as manager of the Cavan Senior Football Team .

Full story ⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️https://t.co/qnE4Rv88a7 pic.twitter.com/9EZi04HiA0 — Official Cavan GAA (@CavanCoBoardGaa) August 11, 2025

“In 1997, Dermot played on the Cavan team that won the Ulster SFC. He won an All Star that year becoming Cavan’s second winner of that accolade. Dermot played for Ireland against Australia in the International Rules Series on two occasions in 1998 and 2001.

“At club level Dermot won six Cavan SFCs in 1994, 1996, 1997, 1999, 2000, 2002 with Gowna.

“Dermot has been part of many successful management teams at club and county level.

“In 2011, he was an integral part of the Cavan minor team management when they won the Ulster Championship.

“In 2020 Dermot was also part of the management team that won the Ulster SFC having reached the final in 2019.

“At club level, his home club Gowna have won two Cavan SFCs with Dermot again an integral part of management team.

“Dermot’s backroom team will be finalised in due course.”