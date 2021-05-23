Irish international Williams sees red for horror tackle in heavy LA Galaxy defeat

Williams' challenge on Andy Polo for which he was sent off.

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL DERRICK Williams was sent off for a horror tackle as the Los Angeles Galaxy crashed to a 3-0 defeat against the Portland Timbers in Major League Soccer on Saturday.

Galaxy centre-back Williams saw red after a brutal lunge on the Timbers’ Andy Polo in the 44th minute, which left the Peruvian international writhing in agony at Portland’s Providence Park.

Polo was unable to continue and could later be seen hobbling away on crutches wearing a leg brace after being subbed off for Felipe Mora.

Derrick Williams red card challenge pic.twitter.com/sJ3imidLYE — Rep of Ireland Player Tracker (@RepTracker) May 22, 2021

Mora would go on to play a decisive part in the Timbers win, opening the scoring for the home side on 47 minutes, heading home after Jose Van Rankin’s cross from the right flank.

Mora then bagged a second goal on 60 minutes, nodding in from close range after Van Rankin’s chip rebounded off the underside of the cross bar.

It got worse for Los Angeles shortly afterwards, with Daniel Steres tripping Van Rankin in the area after a surging run from the Mexico international defender.

Timbers favourite Diego Valeri duly stepped up to convert the spot kick, the veteran Argentine bagging his 99th goal for Portland to complete a comfortable win.

The victory lifted Portland to sixth in the Western Conference standings with nine points from six games. The Galaxy are second in the table with 12 points from six matches.

