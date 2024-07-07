Cody Rocks Derry's world in pulsating All-Ireland final victory

All-Ireland MFC final

Derry 2-7

Armagh 0-10

A GOAL FROM Cody Rocks was the key score as Derry came from behind to retain their All-Ireland title in a pulsating contest.

He palmed home a cross from older brother Dylan to put Derry four points clear.

The Oakleafers needed goalkeeper Jack McCloy, Turlough McHugh and James Sargent to repel late Armagh attacks in an exciting finish.

It was Derry who started brightest with an early score from Ger Dillon after two minutes but Armagh’s response was instant. A bullet of a kick-out from goalkeeper Finnegan had Armagh on the attack with Conall Wilson making a score for Ross Marsden to level matters.

Eamon Young edged Derry ahead before his pass put in Dylan Rocks for a score and Derry were 0-3 to 0-1 ahead after four minutes.

Armagh had two sniffs of goal in their counterattacking game. Fionn Toale’s pass put in Marsden but the ball was cut out an alert Jack McCloy sweeping behind his defence.

Derry were also lucky when Marsden pulled on a ball that landed in the arms of Padraig Haran.

Points from Diarmaid O’Rourke and Fionn Toale kicked Armagh level, 0-3 all, after 20 minutes before Derry struck for goal.

They won a kick-out with Haran and captain James Sargent on the run before Luke Grant was fouled for a penalty Sargent blasted home for a 1-3 to 0-3 lead.

Armagh's Aodhan McGrane (right) is tackled by Cathair McBride of Derry. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

Armagh didn’t waste time getting back into the groove and were level by half time (0-6 to 1-3) with points Gavin O’Rourke, Eoin Duffy (free) and Michael Finnegan from a 45.

Marsden had a goal chance blocked early in the second half with Finnegan slotting another 45 with points from Diarmaid O’Rourke and substitute Aaron Garvey putting Armagh into a 0-9 to 1-4 lead after 42 minutes.

Derry found it hard to break Armagh down until Rocks’ fisted goal broke their resolve. Eamon Young was also on target as Derry closed out the game with Grant denied a goal by Finnegan in the last attack

Scorers for Derry: James Sargent 1-1 (1p) Cody Rocks 1-0, Eamon Young, Ger Dillon (1f) 0-2 each, Dylan Rocks, Luke Grant 0-1 each.

Scorers for Armagh: Diarmaid O’Rourke 0-3 (3f) Michael Finnegan 0-2 (2 45s), Gavin O’Rourke, Ross Marsden, Fionn Toale, Eoin Duffy (1f), Aaron Garvey 0-1 each.

Derry

1. Jack McCloy

2. Padraig O’Kane, 3. Ronan Canavan, 4. Padraig Haran

5. Luke Grant, 6. Cathal Ó Mianáin, 7. Dara McGuckin

8. Turlough McHugh, 9. Cathair McBride

10. Eamon Young, 11. James Sargent, 12. Caoimhin Hargan

13. Ger Dillon, 14. Cody Rocks, 15. Dylan Rocks

Subs

Rian Collins for Hargan (46)

Ruairi Biggs for O’Kane (56)

Armagh

1. Michael Finnegan;

2. Tomás Fox, 3. Gavin O’Rourke, 4. Conall Wilson

5. Sean Woods, 6. Daithi O’Callaghan, 7. Diarmaid O’Rourke;

8. Jack Loughran, 9. Keelan McEntee

10. Fergus Toale, 11. Ross Marsden, 12. James McCooe

13. Fionn Toale, 14. Eoin Duffy, 15. Shea Loughran

Subs