Tuesday 27 October 2020
Derry City's league trip to Rovers cancelled, Cup quarter-final postponed due to positive Covid tests

The Candystripes could face disciplinary action due to their inability to fulfil Wednesday night’s fixture in Tallaght.

By Gavan Casey Tuesday 27 Oct 2020, 7:05 PM
Derry's entire first-team squad and staff have been ordered to enter a 14-day period of self-isolation.
DERRY CITY HAVE informed the FAI that they will be unable to fulfil Wednesday night’s SSE Airtricity League Premier Division encounter with champions Shamrock Rovers after their entire first-team squad and staff were stood down for a 14-day period of self-isolation by Northern Ireland’s Public Health Agency following a series of positive Covid-19 tests at the club.

Derry’s FAI Cup quarter-final at Sligo Rovers, originally scheduled for this Sunday, has been postponed and will be rescheduled for a later date in November.

Wednesday night’s league meeting with Rovers in Tallaght will not be rescheduled, however, and the Candystripes’ inability to complete the fixture dictates that they be referred to the FAI’s Disciplinary Committee in accordance with FAI Rules and the Participation Agreement.

A statement released by the FAI on Tuesday evening read: “Derry City Football Club have confirmed to the Football Association of Ireland that they are unable to fulfil Wednesday night’s SSE Airtricity League Premier Division fixture at Shamrock Rovers due to positive COVID-19 test results from players and staff at the club.

“The club have also informed the FAI that Northern Ireland’s Public Health Agency has stood down their entire first team squad and staff for a 14-day period of self-isolation, until November 6th inclusive, following these positive tests.

As a result of this confirmation from Derry City FC, the failure to fulfil Wednesday night’s fixture against Shamrock Rovers will now be referred to the FAI’s Disciplinary Committee in accordance with FAI Rules and the Participation Agreement.

“Derry City’s Extra.ie FAI Cup quarter-final with Sligo Rovers, which was due to be played at the Showgrounds this Sunday, has been postponed. The FAI will look at potential new dates for this fixture in due course.”

