Shamrock Rovers made to wait as Derry score 94th-minute winner

Derry City 1

Sligo Rovers 0

Simon Collins reports from The Ryan McBride Brandywell

MICHAEL DUFFY netted a 94th-minute winner to clinch a precious victory over Sligo Rovers at the Brandywell as the Candystripes edged closer to European qualification and delayed Shamrock Rovers’ party celebrations for another week at least.

The Derry man who signed a new three-year deal with his hometown club earlier in the week was the dangerman during a one-sided second half and popped up with a header in the final seconds of additional time for a dramatic winner — his 10th league goal of the season.

It was Derry’s first Brandywell win since a 7-2 victory over Waterford last July and stretched their unbeaten run to seven games to move four points clear of third-placed Bohemians, who have a game in hand.

The result ended Sligo Rovers’ impressive run of form, having taken 11 points from their previous five games as they remain in danger of dropping into the relegation playoff spot with three games to go.

Adam O’Reilly missed a glorious chance to give Derry the lead before the break when Danny Mullen found him with a lovely, disguised pass inside the box, but the Cork man hit it straight at the keeper.

Duffy was the big danger for Sligo in the second half, and twice Sargeant denied the Galliagh man with superb saves as Sligo stood firm.

It was one-way traffic in the second half, and when Duffy flicked the ball over the head of Sergeant, who advanced to the edge of his box, the Derry winger cut the ball back into the path of Mullen, but the Scotman was denied by a stunning last-ditch tackle from substitute Sean Stewart.

Sligo looked like they would hold firm during a late spell of pressure until Benson picked out Duffy at the back post, and he headed past Sargeant.

Tiernan Lynch named an unchanged side from the team held to a 1-1 draw against Drogheda last weekend as the Foylesiders attempted to extend a six-match unbeaten run in this clash, originally scheduled for Friday but postponed due to Storm Amy.

Sligo, featuring three former Derry players in their starting line-up, made two changes from their 1-0 win over St Pat’s as Sebastien Quirk and Ryan O’Kane came in for Sean Stewart and Ciaron Harkin, who both dropped to the bench.

It was a confident start from the visitors, but clear-cut goal-scoring chances were at a premium during the opening stages.

It wasn’t until the 24th minute that Sligo gave Brian Maher something to think about when Jad Hakiki, who was called up to the Ireland U21 squad this week, made space 20 yards from the Derry goal and fired narrowly over the bar.

Derry suffered a blow just short of the half-hour mark when forced into an early change as Carl Winchester was unable to shake off an injury sustained in the warm-up and was replaced by Robbie Benson.

The home side carved open the best chance of the half when Fleming sent Duffy scampering in behind the Sligo defence, and when the winger cut it back towards O’Reilly eight yards from goal, the Cork man screwed his shot wide of the target.

Hayden Cann tried his luck from 25 yards, but his right-footed strike failed to trouble the Sligo keeper.

Derry then really should’ve taken the lead after a well-worked move. Benson found Danny Mullen 12 yards from goal, and the Scotsman played a lovely disguised pass into the feet of O’Reilly but his strike was straight at Sergean,t who made the save before McElroy cleared it behind for a corner. That was the best of the action during the opening half as the teams went into the break scoreless.

John Russell made a change at the interval, with striker Cian Kavanagh replaced by ex-Cliftonville man Sean Stewart as Elding moved from out wide on the right to play centrally.

Maher sent Duffy into space on the left wing, and the winger showed McElroy a clean set of heel,s but his strike at the near post was parried away brilliantly by Sergeant.

The match had sparked into life suddenly. Duffy once again forced a stunning save from the Sligo keeper with a powerful strike from the edge of the box, and Sergeant turned it away with a strong left hand.

A long punt forward was flicked backwards by McElroy, which sent Duffy clean through on goal. The Derry winger knocked it over the head of the advancing Sargeant, and from an acute angle, cut it back into the path of Mullen, but he was denied by a magnificent goal-saving block from Stewart as the ball looped over the crossbar.

Derry looked the likeliest to find the breakthrough, and when Fleming teed up Duffy on the edge of the 18-yard box, his right-footed strike sailed narrowly over.

There were four minutes of stoppage time signalled, and with 10 seconds remaining, Benson crossed towards the back post where Duffy rose highest and headed home in front of the North Stand.

Derry City: Maher; Boyce, Cann (Whyte 56), Connolly, Stott, Fleming; Winchester (Benson 27), Diallo (Dummigan 78); O’Reilly, Duffy; Mullen.

Sligo Rovers: Sargeant; Agbaje (Reynolds 83), Quirk, McClean, Fitzgerald, Hakiki, Kavanagh (Stewart h-t), McManus (Harkin 64), O’Kane (Wolfe 83), Elding, McElroy (Denham 64).

Referee: Mr Neil Doyle (Dublin).