Waterford prevail in Derry to go second

Derry City 1

Waterford 2

Simon Collins reports from the Ryan McBride Brandywell

WATERFORD BROUGHT Derry City crashing back down to earth with a battling victory at the Brandywell with two first-half goals doing the damage on the night.

Derry won all four matches against the Blues last season, scoring nine without reply, but were stunned early on as former Fleetwood Town midfielder Kyle White marked his first start with a clinical strike on nine minutes.

Polish defender Kacper Radkowski added a second when he rifled past Brian Maher at the near post from a tight angle five minutes before the break.

It could’ve been a lot worse for Derry in the second half as new signing Kevin Holt cleared Conan Noonan’s strike off the line before substitute Pat Hoban pulled one back from the penalty spot four minutes after coming off the bench.

Fellow sub Robbie Benson somehow failed to hit the target late on when Adam O’Reilly found him inside the six-yard box but Waterford were good value for the three points as they bounced back from last week’s defeat to Shelbourne.

It was a first defeat in eight games for Derry against Waterford and a second loss in their opening three games under the stewardship of new boss Tiernan Lynch.

City boss Lynch was serving his one-match suspension for his red card in the 1-0 win against Bohemians last Friday night and his brother and assistant boss Seamus was directing matters from the Derry dugout.

Lynch’s final signing of nine in his significant first transfer window as City boss, Dumfries native Holt arrived on deadline day from Dundee United and went straight into the starting line-up.

He was one of three changes to the team which got their campaign up and running last Friday night against Bohemians.

With Ronan Boyce ruled out through injury, in came Ciaron Harkin who last made an appearance for Derry against Waterford back in June last year following his second ACL tear.

It was his first start since February 2022 and 104th Derry City appearance. Following a loan spell with Coleraine, it was a big moment for the Creggan native who slotted in at right back.

Former Portsmouth forward Gavin Whyte was handed his first start while Sam Todd and Sadou Diallo dropped to a formidable-looking bench.

Waterford made the one change from the loss to the champions with White replacing Ryan Burke for his full debut.

Derry, playing with an attacking 4-3-3 line-up — their third different formation in their opening three matches — had the wind at their backs, playing towards the new North Stand and from an inswinging Shane Ferguson corner three minutes into the game Mark Connolly rose highest but headed safely into the hands of the ‘keeper.

The visitors stunned the attendance when taking the lead after nine minutes following a well-worked move from a Navajo Bakboord’s throw-in.

The ball was worked towards Conan Noonan who found White in space and the former Fleetwood Town man cut inside on his right before guiding a clinical shot into the far corner.

Dom Thomas had Darragh Leahy and White for company on the right wing but still managed to get a cross into the box, but Whyte scuffed his first time shot and it went wide of the mark on 15 minutes.

40 seconds later Thomas again was causing problems and his deflected cross sat up nicely for Whyte who this time made no mistake as he volleyed past McMullan at the near post but the assistant referee waved for a controversial offside.

From a corner kick on 18 minutes, Holt was appealing for a penalty as he appeared to be held back by a Waterford defender but the match referee was unimpressed.

It was an open game but it wasn’t until the half-hour mark when Derry got an effort on target.

Adam O’Reilly did well to clip in a cross into the penalty area and Boyce’s glancing header was gathered cleanly from under the crossbar by the keeper.

Waterford doubled their lead five minutes before the break when Noonan’s free-kick into a crowded penalty area was flicked on by Liam Boyce.

It fell to Radkowski in space at the back post and somehow he managed to squeeze his shot low past Maher.

Derry had it all to do after that and they could’ve halved the deficit moments later when Thomas crossed dangerously towards the front post but Boyce couldn’t direct his effort on target from close range.

At the break, Derry were heading for a second defeat in three games and had plenty to do to get back into the contest.

Thomas was making things happen for Derry and when he whipped in a left-footed cross towards Whyte inside the box after the restart the Belfast man couldn’t get enough purchase on the header which fell into McMullan’s hands.#

From a Thomas free kick towards the back post on 54 minutes Carl Winchester Whyte headed it back towards the six-yard box and it fell to Mark Connolly who fired it over the bar.

The Munster men almost added a third 60 seconds later when Padraig Amond did brilliantly to race into space on the left before delivering into the path of Noonan who was in acres of space but his goalbound strike was cleared off the line by Holt at full stretch.

Derry went to their bench with four substitutions as Robbie Benson, Pat Hoban, Ben Doherty and Sam Todd all entered the fray.

The home side had an opportunity to get back in the game less than two minutes later thanks to two of the four subs.

Duffy crossed into the box and Doherty was hauled to the ground by Bakboord. The referee pointed to the spot and Hoban sent the keeper the wrong way from the penalty to score his first of the season.

Brian Maher raced off his line to get to the ball before Amond who was in on goal. The Waterford striker blocked his clearance before Maher eventually cleared but the referee penalised the Derry keeper for handling outside the box and awarded a free-kick. Noonan curled the resultant set piece narrowly over the bar.

Doherty crossed invitingly and with pace into the Waterford six-yard box but Duffy couldn’t direct his header goalwards and another chance went begging for the Candystripes with nine minutes to go.

Benson had the goal at his mercy when O’Reilly crossed into the six-yard box but the Athlone man somehow missed the target. It was a gilt-edged chance to level the match so late in the match.

There were five minutes of additional time signalled but Derry huffed and puffed and couldn’t find a way past a stubborn Waterford defence as they fell to a second loss of the season.

The Foylesiders travel to St Pat’s on Monday night looking for an instant response while Waterford host Cork City in the Munster derby.

Derry City: Maher; Harkin (Todd 60), Connolly, Holt, Ferguson (Doherty 60); Winchester, O’Reilly, Whyte (Benson 60), Thomas (Hoban 60), Boyce (Patton 73), Duffy.

Waterford: McMullan; Bakboord, Radkowski, Boyle, Leahy, White (Glenfield 74); McMenamy, McDonald, Noonan; Amond, Lonergan.

Referee: Aaron O’Dowd.