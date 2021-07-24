Derry beat 9-man Drogheda United on penalties to advance in FAI Cup

Drogheda United 1

Derry City 1

(Derry win 4-2 on penalties)

DERRY CITY MARCHED into the second round of the FAI Cup after a dramatic 4-2 penalty shootout victory over nine-man Drogheda United in an action-packed tie at Head in the Game Park.

Drogheda’s Dane Massey, James Brown and manager Tim Clancy were all given their marching orders but the home side managed to force penalties.

Substitute Evan McLaughlin netted the decisive spotkick after Nathan Gartside saved twice from Killian Philips and James Clarke while James Akintunde struck the crossbar.

Derry were denied what looked like a certain penalty on 38 minutes when Gary Deegan brought down Ronan Boyce inside the area but match referee Paul McLaughlin waved play on.

Seven minutes later Drogheda were in front thanks to Dinny Corcoran’s close range finish at the back post following a long throw-in on the stroke of half-time.

It was a bitter blow for Ruaidhri Higgins’ side who were finishing the half strongly.

However, the momentum swung in the visitors’ favour on 54 minutes when Dane Massey was shown a straight red card for a blatant handball to deny James Akintunde on the line.

Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe crashed the resultant spot-kick off the post as the luck of the cup was with Drogheda.

Drogheda were then reduced to nine men when James Brown was shown a second yellow card for simulation when he went down inside the Derry penalty box.

It was a harsh decision and one which didn’t go down well with the Drogs bench as manager Tim Clancy followed him off the pitch after receiving two yellow cards in quick succession for dissent.

Derry’s cup campaign seemed to be over at the first hurdle until the fifth and final minute of additional time when Drogheda sub, Luke Heeney fouled Junior just inside the penalty area.

The referee awarded a second penalty for the visitors and this time Danny Lafferty made no mistake as he sent the keeper the wrong way to send the game into extra-time.

Evan McLaughlin struck the foot of the post with the final action of extra-time as the tie was to be decided on penalties.

And it was McLaughlin who netted the decisive spotkick after Nathan Gartisde had saved twice from James Clarke and Killian Philips.

The pitch wasn’t conducive to free-flowing football with the recent warm weather taking its toll and neither side could stamp their authority on proceedings during the early stages.

Derry enjoyed plenty of the ball but it was the home side who created the best of the chances.

Six minutes in and Darragh Markey made progress down Derry’s left side before cutting the ball back into the path of Corcoran but his first time shot from 12 yards was tipped over the bar by Nathan Gartside.

Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe did well to beat his man on the left wing before finding Will Fitzgerald and his shot on the turn was charged down bravely by Dane Massey. The ball broke to Lafferty but his first time effort sailed harmlessly over the bar from just inside the area.

At the other end Markey crossed dangerously into the Derry penalty area and Corcoran’s glancing header went just wide of the target on 22 minutes.

Derry had a stone-wall penalty claim denied on 38 minutes when Gary Deegan crashed into Ronan Boyce just outside the six yard box but somehow referee Paul McLaughlin saw nothing in the challenge and waved play on much to the dismay of Derry boss Ruaidhri Higgins.

And on the stroke of half-time Drogheda hit the front from a long Massey throw-in deep inside the Derry half which found the run of Killian Philips who ghosted into the box before crossing towards the ack post where Corcoran applied the finish.

Derry began the second half with urgency and Colin McCabe misjudged the flight of Joe Thomson’s cross from the left. It fell to Fitzgerald but he screwed his shot and the ball was eventually cleared.

From a quick break the ball was played out wide to James Brown who raced towards goal before testing Gartside with a well struck effort which was parried clear by the City keeper.

Drogheda were down to 10 men on 53 minutes when Massey saw red for handling the ball on the line to deny Akintunde a certain goal.

Up stepped Junior to take the resultant penalty, fresh from scoring his spotkick against Shamrock Rovers last week. However, despite sending McCabe the wrong way, the Derry striker crashed his shot off the post.

Harkin tried his luck from distance with the follow-up but his effort sailed high over the bar.

City boss Higgins went to his bench for another striking option in a desperate attempt to make something happen with Patrick Ferry replacing defender Ciaran Coll for the final half hour.

The Co. Louth men threatened from a corner kick on 67 minutes when Markey’s cross was met by the head of Philips but it went the wrong side of the post.

James Akinunde was denied by an instinctive save by the feet of McCabe at his near post after the striker nipped the ball off the toe of Philips inside the penalty area on 71 minutes.

Derry were pressing for the equaliser and substitute Evan McLaughlin did well to pick out Thomson who struck his shot well but it was saved comfortably by McCabe.

Drogheda were denied a penalty on 82 minutes when Brown appeared to be pulled down by a Derry defender but the referee produced a second yellow card for simulation.

That decision sparked outrage among the Drogheda bench and manager Clancy was shown two yellow cards in quick succession for dissent.

The fourth official showed five additional minutes to be played and on 95 minutes Junior was recklessly barged by Luke Heeney inside the box and the referee pointed to the spot.

The experienced Lafferty took responsibility with just 30 seconds left of additional time and he made no mistake as he tucked away his penalty to force extra-time and keep Derry’s season alive.

Derry were camped in Drogheda’s final third for the entirety of the first half of extra time but the home side defended doggedly.

Derry sub Ferry was clean through on goal with three minutes of extra time remaining as McCabe came off his line but the striker’s lobbed effort went over the bar.

Moments later Orrin McLaughlin’s superbly hit free-kick on the edge of the box struck the foot of the post with McCabe beaten.

It proved the last action of extra-time with the tie to be decided on the dreaded shootout.

Evan McLaughlin netted the decisive penalty after Gartside saved twice as Derry progressed 4-2 on penalties.

Drogheda Utd: C. McCabe: K. Philips, D. Massey, M. Hughes (H. Douglas 88); J. Brown, D. Markey (J. Hyland 95), G. Deegan, R. Murray (L. Heeney 77), M. Doyle (J. Clarke 59), C. Kane; D Corcoran (J. Adeyemo 90).

Derry City: N Gartside: E. Toal, C. McJannet, C. Coll (P. Ferry 63); R. Boyce (D. Cole 86), J. Thomson, C. Harkin (M. Harris 74) D. Lafferty (O. McLaughlin 105); J. Akintunde, W. Fitzgerald (E. McLaughin 74), J. Ogedi-Uzokwe.

Referee: Paul McLaughlin.

