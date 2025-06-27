Derry move up to second with win over Drogheda

Derry City 3

Drogheda United 0

Simon Collins reports from the Ryan McBride Brandywell

DERRY CITY’S DONEGAL duo Sam Todd and Ronan Boyce sent the Brandywell outfit on their way to a comprehensive victory over a lacklustre Drogheda United to move into second spot in the table.

Carndonagh man Todd headed home the opener on 33 minutes from Michael Duffy’s clipped cross and three minutes later Ramelton native Boyce pounced to fire home the rebound when Andrew Quinn cleared Duffy’s strike off the line.

Substitute Danny Mullen added a third five minutes into stoppage time and again Duffy was heavily involved as his strike at the near post was turned into the path of the Scotsman by Drogheda keeper Luke Dennison.

It was a third win on the bounce and a third consecutive clean sheet for the Foylesiders who remain 11 points behind runaway leaders Shamrock Rovers with two games in hand and above third place Bohemians on goal difference.

The win was Derry’s first over Drogheda United in 12 months since a 5-1 thumping at Brandywell on June 28th and this one was just as comfortable as they avenged a 3-1 defeat by the Boynesiders earlier in the season.

Tiernan Lynch was quite happy to stick with the same starting eleven who won back-to-back games in Dublin against Shelbourne and St Pat’s last week despite facing into a third game in the space of eight days.

Advertisement

Derry’s Liam Boyce and Drogheda's Conor Keeley. Lorcan Doherty / INPHO Lorcan Doherty / INPHO / INPHO

His opposite number Kevin Doherty was down to the bare bones and made two changes from the team which drew 1-1 at Cork in their last outing as Thomas Oluwa and Aaron Harper-Bailey came in for Frank Cooper and Warren Davis.

Gavin Whyte was lively in the early stages and when he got the ball into feet from Diallo five minutes into the match, the ex-Portsmouth man turned Gavin Brennan but his shot from 25 yards was saved by Luke Dennison.

Derry were dominating the ball but without any real tempo and Drogheda were quite content to let the home side play in front of them without troubling the Boynesiders’ defence.

From Michael Duffy’s inswinging free-kick from wide on the right on 24 minutes Holt rose highest at the front post but his glancing header bounced wide of the far post with Dennison rooted to the spot.

Diallo tried his luck from distance on the half hour mark as Drogheda continued to frustrate the Candystripes but the midfielder’s effort sailed harmlessly off target.

Derry broke Drogheda’s resolve from a well worked short corner kick on 33 minutes when Duffy received the ball back from Whyte and clipped it into a crowded penalty area where Todd rose above James Taylor Douglas and headed into the corner of the net for the Carndonagh man’s first goal of the season and second in 40 appearances for the Brandywell club.

Drogheda's Aaron Harper-Bailey and Derry’s Gavin Whyte. Lorcan Doherty / INPHO Lorcan Doherty / INPHO / INPHO

The home outfit doubled their lead three minutes later when Duffy raced onto Liam Boyce’s throughball, rounded the keeper but his strike was cleared off the line by Andrew Quinn. That clearance fell to Ronan Boyce who continued his run and steered his close range effort into the net.

It was the first time Derry scored two goals in a game since a 2-1 win over Cork City on 9 May in Turner’s Cross.

Derry were well in control but Drogheda found a way in behind the Derry defence moments later when Thomas Oluwa got away from Mark Connolly and from an angle sent a powerful left footed strike towards goal but Maher stood tall and saved at the front post with a strong left hand.

Carl Winchester had the ball in the back of the net on 45 minutes when he received the ball from a sublime defence splitting pass from Whyte but the Belfast man had just strayed into an offside position and the goal was ruled out.

Diallo picked out the run of Duffy with a searching pass over the top but the winger’s effort on the volley dipped over the crossbar as Derry threatened to put the match to bed before the break.

It was a controlled performance from the home side who took the game by the scruff of the neck after that opening goal had broken Drogheda’s resolute defence.

Derry continued to dominate at the start of the second half and Duffy’s effort from the edge of the penalty area was deflected behind by Keeley’s block.

Keeley – scorer of a brace of goals in Drogheda’s last visit to Foyleside – was in the thick of the action at the other end as he chested down a cross inside the Derry box before volleying narrowly wide of the target on 63 minutes.

Substitute Mullen put the icing on the cake in the fifth minute of stoppage time when Duffy’s strike was saved by the foot of Dennison but fell straight to the feet of the Scotsman who tapped in from four yards.

DERRY CITY: Maher; Cann, Connolly, Holt; R Boyce, Winchester (McMullan 76), Diallo (O’Reilly 63), Whyte (Mullen 75), Duffy, S Todd; L Boyce (Benson 75).

DROGHEDA UNITED: Dennison; Kane (Cruise 55), Quinn, Harper-Bailey, James-Taylor (Bosakani 87), Farrell, Brennan (Markey 55), Heeney, Keeley, Lambe, Oluwa (Kareem 60).

Referee: Robert Harvey (Dublin).