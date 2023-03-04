Rogers the hero as Derry stay unbeaten with league win over Dublin

Derry 1-11

Dublin 0-13

Michael McMullan reports from Owenbeg

DERRY TOOK THEIR unbeaten run to nine games with victory over previously unbeaten Dublin at a packed Celtic Park on Saturday night.

Evan Treacy / INPHO Derry's Conor McCluskey and Dublin's Tom Lahiff. Evan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

It was a late Brendan Rogers point in stoppage time to cap off a comeback that had Niall Toner’s third goal of the season at its foundation.

The Dubs made four changes ahead of throw-in with Lorcan O’Dell, David Byrne, Michael Fitzsimons and Eoin Murchan coming in.

It was the Dubs were out of the blocks with an early Cormac Costello point from acute angle after they kept the ball from the throw-in.

They had a half chance for goal spurned in a crowded penalty area as the home side took time to settle.

When Rory Gallagher’s side got off the mark it was a penetrating run from Conor McCluskey that led to a Paul Cassidy score after a shimmy inside his marker.

A high ball into the Derry defence from Brian Fenton put Dublin back in front and they took control as the home side passed up four chances in an 11-minute scoreless spell.

Fenton (2) added points including a fisted effort with Lee Gannon landed a booming effort from the wing.

Shane McGuigan notched Derry’s only other score of the half after 16 minutes but were handed a goal chance four minutes later when Conor Glass found Niall Loughlin over the top with a pass, but he hit his low shot straight at goalkeeper O’Hanlon who dictate much of the opening half with his kick-outs into space.

Tom Lahiff fisted Dublin further ahead early in the second half before Ethan Doherty curled over a fine score when they needed a lifetime.

Gareth McKinless made the difference for the turning point of the game. He cut inside before spooning the ball across to Niall Loughlin who dropped the ball under the pressure of Michael Fitzsimons’ tackle before Toner slotted home at the bar post.

Derry struggled to get back level as Ciaran Kilkenny tagged on points before the home side’s bench made an impact.

Oisin McWilliams and Lachlan Murray kicked points, the latter putting Derry ahead for the first time in the 69th minute.

A Costello free levelled matters before McGuigan spurned with what looked like the last chance before Rogers won it with the last kick.

SCORERS

Derry: Niall Toner 1-0, Shane McGuigan 0-3f, Paul Cassidy 0-2, Niall Loughlin 0-1f, Lachlan Murray 0-1, Oisin McWilliams 0-1, Conor Doherty 0-1, Ethan Doherty 0-1, Brendan Rogers 0-1

Dublin: Cormac Costello 0-3, (2f), Ciaran Kilkenny 0-2, Brian Fenton 0-2, Lee Gannon 0-2, Con O’Callaghan 0-1, Colm Basquel 0-1, Tom Lahiff 0-1, John Small 0-1

