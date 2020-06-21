This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Derry GAA club championships to run for full 11-week window

‘No better preparation for the county season,’ says county chairman Stephen Barker.

By The42 Team Sunday 21 Jun 2020, 3:54 PM
Gallagher: Derry football boss will be preparing for inter-county matches in mid-October.
Image: Evan Logan/INPHO
Image: Evan Logan/INPHO

DERRY’S GAA CLUB championships will run until 11 October and finish just six days before the inter-county season is due to resume.

County chairman Stephen Barker confirmed to BBC Sport NI that the planned club format will span the full 11 weeks allowed between 31 July and 11 October.

Barker played down the possibility of a clash with inter-county football manager Rory Gallagher over player availability, arguing that “there could be no better preparation for the county season”. 

The proposed format will see clubs divided into four groups of four for a round-robin series before progressing to a seeded knockout stage.

“As the clubs drop out from 14 September on, they’ll be fit to go back to inter-county training,” Barker said.

“Rory will have a few weeks with the players to get prepared before we take on Armagh [in the Ulster quarter-finals].”

The42 Team

