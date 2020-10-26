BE PART OF THE TEAM

Dublin: 7°C Monday 26 October 2020
Derry City announce positive Covid-19 cases ahead of game with Shamrock Rovers

Derry City stated one squad member and one of their backroom team tested positive.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 26 Oct 2020, 9:53 PM
1 hour ago 1,251 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5245557
Tallaght Stadium is scheduled to host Wednesday's game.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Tallaght Stadium is scheduled to host Wednesday's game.
Tallaght Stadium is scheduled to host Wednesday's game.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

THE FAI HAVE been informed by Derry City of a number of positive Covid-19 cases in the club ahead of Wednesday night’s Premier Division game with newly-crowned champions Shamrock Rovers.

Derry City had earlier stated the game had been called off due to a positive coronavirus case involving a member of their squad and backroom team

The match is scheduled to take place at Tallaght Stadium with live television coverage on RTÉ as the league trophy planned to be presented to Shamrock Rovers after the game.

The FAI have tonight stated they are ‘awaiting further information from Derry City and the Northern Ireland Public Health Agency’ as they review the situation.

Previously Derry had stated the game would not go ahead with the full statement from their club reading:

Derry City FC wishes to advise that our scheduled game against Shamrock Rovers on Wednesday night will not go ahead. 

This decision was taken after one squad member and one of the backroom team tested positive for coronavirus in recent days.

The club is currently working closely with relevant stakeholders to ensure the wellbeing of all players and staff.”

Fintan O'Toole
