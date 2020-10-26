Derry City announce positive Covid-19 cases ahead of game with Shamrock Rovers

THE FAI HAVE been informed by Derry City of a number of positive Covid-19 cases in the club ahead of Wednesday night’s Premier Division game with newly-crowned champions Shamrock Rovers.

Derry City had earlier stated the game had been called off due to a positive coronavirus case involving a member of their squad and backroom team

The match is scheduled to take place at Tallaght Stadium with live television coverage on RTÉ as the league trophy planned to be presented to Shamrock Rovers after the game.

The FAI have tonight stated they are ‘awaiting further information from Derry City and the Northern Ireland Public Health Agency’ as they review the situation.

The FAI has been informed by Derry City FC of a number of positive COVID-19 test results at the club.



The FAI is now awaiting further information from Derry City and the Northern Ireland Public Health Agency as it reviews this situation.#LOI | #GreatestLeagueInTheWorld — SSE Airtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) October 26, 2020

Important notice regarding planned fixture against Shamrock Rovers.https://t.co/lLNfreB0sa — Derry City FC (@derrycityfc) October 26, 2020

Previously Derry had stated the game would not go ahead with the full statement from their club reading:

Derry City FC wishes to advise that our scheduled game against Shamrock Rovers on Wednesday night will not go ahead. This decision was taken after one squad member and one of the backroom team tested positive for coronavirus in recent days. The club is currently working closely with relevant stakeholders to ensure the wellbeing of all players and staff.”

