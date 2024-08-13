Rangers and Mourinho's Fenerbahce crash out of Champions League

Updated at 22.17

RANGERS EXITED the Champions League after losing 2-0 to Dynamo Kyiv in the second leg of the third qualifying round on Tuesday, while Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce were knocked out by Lille.

Hosts Rangers paid the price for a harsh second yellow card issued to defender Jefte as Dynamo struck twice in the final 10 minutes through substitutes Oleksandr Pikhalonok and Nazar Voloshyn.

The Ukrainian side advanced 3-1 on aggregate and headed into a play-off tie against Salzburg, who edged FC Twente 5-4 after a 3-3 draw in the return leg in the Netherlands.

Jonathan David’s penalty secured Lille a place in the next round as the French club snatched a 3-2 aggregate victory in Turkey, marking a disappointing start to Mourinho’s time in charge of Fenerbahce.

Fenerbahce lost the first leg 2-1 last week and appeared to be going out until Bafode Diakite’s late own goal sent the match to extra time.

Lille substitute Aissa Mandi was sent off on his debut for a reckless challenge on Irfan Can Kahveci, but the visitors were awarded a penalty for a handball by Jayden Oosterwolde and David made no mistake from the spot.

Cenk Tosun headed against the bar as Lille held on. Their reward is a meeting with Slavia Prague, who were 4-1 aggregate winners over Union Saint-Gilloise.

Slovan Bratislava, who entered in the first qualifying round, overcame APOEL Nicosia 2-0 over two legs.

They will take on Midtjylland for a place in the new-look, 36-team tournament after the Danish champions beat Hungary’s Ferencvaros 3-1 on aggregate.

Norwegian champions Bodo/Glimt eased through with a 4-1 win over Poland’s Jagiellonia Bialystok, completing a 5-1 aggregate triumph.

Advertisement

Sweden’s Malmo won a thrilling tie with PAOK, striking late in Greece to force extra time and then winning the second leg 4-3 to prevail 6-5 overall.

Sparta Prague beat Romanians FCSB 4-3 on aggregate, while Qarabag stunned Ludogorets with four goals in extra time to pull off a remarkable 7-2 win in Bulgaria.

Switzerland international Kwadwo Duah netted twice on the night to put Ludogorets 4-2 ahead in the tie, but the visitors from Azerbaijan scored six times without reply to run away with an 8-4 aggregate success.

Uefa Champions League qualifying results on Tuesday (aet denotes after extra time):

Third qualifying round, second legs

Bodo/Glimt (NOR) 4 (Fet 34, 56, Maatta 38, Hogh 71) Jagiellonia Bialystok (POL) 1 (Berg 4-og)

Bodo/Glimt win 5-1 on aggregate

APOEL Nicosia (CYP) 0 Slovan Bratislava (SVK) 0

Slovan win 2-0 on aggregate

Twente (NED) 3 (Hilgers 43, Van Hoorenbeeck 64, Steijn 87) Salzburg (AUT) 3 (Kjaergaard 17, Nene 25, Yeo 46)

Salzburg win 5-4 on aggregate

Ferencvaros (HUN) 1 (Cisse 17) Midtjylland (DEN) 1 (Sorensen 50)

Midtjylland win 3-1 on aggregate

Fenerbahce (TUR) 1 (Diakite 90+1-og) Lille (FRA) 1 (David 118-pen) aet

Lille win 3-2 on aggregate

PAOK (GRE) 3 (Taison 21, Koulierakis 43, Zivkovic 45+4) Malmo (SWE) 4 (Nanasi 10, 45, Zetterstrom 90+7, Christiansen 99) aet

Malmo win 6-5 on aggregate

FCSB (ROU) 2 (Olaru 60, Edjouma 85) Sparta Prague (CZE) 3 (Birmancevic 13, 28-pen, Haraslin 37)

Sparta Prague win 4-3 on aggregate

Union Saint-Gilloise (BEL) 0 Slavia Prague (CZE) 1 (Jurecka 84)

Slavia Prague win 4-1 on aggregate

Ludogorets (BUL) 2 (Duah 13, 23-pen) Qarabag (AZE) 7 (Juninho 7, Benzia 45+1-pen, 118, Andrade 45+5, 112, Bayramov 93, Xhixha 111) aet

Qarabag win 8-4 on aggregate

Rangers (SCO) 0 Dynamo Kyiv (UKR) 2 (Pikhalonok 82, Voloshyn 84)

Dynamo Kyiv win 3-1 on aggregate

– © AFP 2024